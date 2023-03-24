Rep. Comer: Biden straight up ‘lied to the American people’ about family’s cash payments from China

by WorldTribune Staff, March 24, 2023

The White House should issue a correction to Joe Biden’s false claim that his family never received a payout of more than $1 million from a Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-backed energy company, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability chairman James Comer said.

When asked earlier this month about the payments to his family, Biden said to a reporter, “That’s not true.”

Hunter Biden’s legal team has confirmed the payments from the Chinese energy company CEFC, according to a letter from Comer to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Bank records obtained by the committee revealed that “State Energy HK Limited, a Chinese company, wired $3 million to Robinson Walker, LLC.,” which then sent over $1.3 million to three Biden family members.

“It’s rich” that Biden “just stood there and lied to the American people,” Comer told Fox News. “It’s also rich that the mainstream media hasn’t called him out on it.”

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked Jean-Pierre on March 22 about the committee’s release of records showing that Hunter Biden, Joe’s brother James Biden, and Joe’s daughter-in-law Hallie Biden received more than a third of $3 million sent by State Energy HK, an affiliate of CEFC, to Biden family business partner Rob Walker on March 1, 2017.

“[The] House Oversight [Committee] says they’ve got bank records showing a Chinese energy company paying three Biden family members through a third party. What were they paid for?” Doocy asked.

“Look, I’m just not going to respond to that from here. Look, we have heard from House Republicans for years and years and years how, how — the inaccuracies and lies when it comes to this issue,” Jean-Pierre said.

“And I don’t even know where to begin to even answer that question. Because, again, it’s been lies and lies and inaccuracy for the past couple of years and I’m just not going to get into it from here,” Jean-Pierre added.

Comer told the New York Post: “Jean-Pierre claims she doesn’t know where to begin when confronted with the facts of our investigation. She can start with the bank records we obtained showing a Chinese energy company paying members of the Biden family over $1 million through an associate.”

“Bank records don’t lie,” he added.

Hunter and James Biden ultimately received at least $4.8 million in 2017 and 2018 from CEFC — a since-defunct reputed arm of Beijing’s foreign-influence “Belt and Road” initiative — according to the Washington Post’s review of Hunter Biden’s laptop records.

At one point, CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming gave Hunter Biden a 3.16-carat diamond worth about $80,000.

Hunter referred to CEFC Vice Chairman Patrick Ho as the “f–king spy chief of China” in an email recovered from his laptop. Ho was convicted in 2018 on US charges for attempting to bribe African officials.

Evidence hinting at Joe Biden’s involvement in the CEFC venture includes an October 2017 email that identifies Joe Biden as a participant in a call about CEFC’s attempt to purchase U.S. natural gas.

Comer said his committee is concerned “about the national security implications of a President’s or Vice President’s immediate family members receiving such lucrative financial deals from foreign nationals and foreign companies without any oversight.”

“We’re going to get the truth out,” Comer told Fox News. “[T]he mainstream media is not going to be able to let him stand up there and lie to the American people about the fact that his family’s taken millions and millions of dollars from our adversary.”

