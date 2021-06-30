Rep. Boebert unloads on Pelosi, as well as the ‘basement dweller’ and his son

by WorldTribune Staff, June 30, 2021

In defending the Second Amendment during a Tuesday speech on the House floor, Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert delivered a brutal take-down of Democrats who coddle criminals. Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Joe and Hunter Biden.

“From the Left’s riots across America to Biden’s threats to strip away our constitutional rights, Democrats are single-handedly responsible for the sale of tens of millions of firearms. Bravo! Well done,” Boebert said, adding some claps for effect.

Boebert continued: “Democrats can keep running their mouths, and we’ll keep adding to our arsenals.”

The Colorado Republican went on to slam the “freedom haters” who ignore the gun crime of the “basement dweller’s” son Hunter Biden. Boebert noted that Hunter Biden “lied on a federal firearms application,” adding “rules for thee but not for my crackhead parmesan-smoking gun-criminal son.”

