Remember Les Wexner? Epstein-linked billionaire buys Marthas Vineyard estate favored by Obamas

by WorldTribune Staff, August 6, 2025 Real World News



The former $50,000-a-month summer rental on Martha’s Vineyard favored by Barack and Michele Obama has been purchased by a longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein and outspoken critic of President Donald Trump.

Les Wexner, the founder of Victoria’s Secret who also headed up L Brands, bought the property known as Blue Heron Farm for $37 million, according to the Real Deal.

The buyer, according to public records, is a trust managed by Matthew Zieger, Wexner’s longtime attorney. The deal closed on July 11.

Wexner, 87, resurfaced in recent years due to his decades-long personal and professional relationship with Epstein, who served as Wexner’s financial adviser until 2007.

According to a Politico report:

Their relationship dated to the 1980s, when Wexner hired the relatively unknown Epstein to be his money manager. Wexner gave Epstein power of attorney over his finances in 1991. The retail magnate also gifted Epstein a $56 million mansion in New York’s Upper East Side in 2011, even though his spokesman told the New York Times they had severed ties about a decade prior.

Wexner gave $250,000 to the Republican Governors Association in 2022, according to the report which added:

A vocal critic of Donald Trump, Wexner announced in 2018 that he was leaving the Republican party.

‘I just decided I’m no longer a Republican,’ Wexner said at the time. ‘I’m an independent. I won’t support this nonsense in the Republican Party.’

The 28.5-acre Chilmark property, which had been off the market for more than a decade, includes a 7,000-square-foot main residence with a wraparound porch, plus a guesthouse, a design studio, a gym, a tennis court, equestrian facilities, and a private dock. A barn originally constructed in Pennsylvania over 150 years ago now anchors the entry drive.

The previous owners were British architect Norman Foster and his wife, Elena Ochoa Foster. The Obamas stopped returning after the Fosters bought the home and ended its rental availability.

Barack and Michelle Obama purchased their own home on Martha’s Vineyard in 2019 for $11.65 million — a nine-bedroom, 8.5-bath residence formerly owned by Joe Lockhart, a former White House press secretary.

The couple also owns homes in Washington, D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood and in Chicago’s Kenwood, which they bought in 2005.

The Obamas are also rumored to be connected to a beachfront compound under development in Oahu by longtime friend Marty Nesbitt. One of three homes on the $8.1 million site is believed to be intended for the Obamas.

