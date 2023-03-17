Regulating Covid info: Stanford-created censorship program for government, Big Tech called ‘smashing success’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 17, 2023

Independent journalist Matt Taibbi on Friday released the 19th installment of the Twitter Files, expanding on what the American public already knows about how far the federal government and Big Tech went to censor and deceive the American public on Covid and the “vaccines”.

The latest drop of the Twitter Files exposes the “Virality Project,” a creation of Stanford University that was embraced by the federal government and nearly every large social media company.

In the course of Taibbi’s investigation, he identified several instances in which Virality Project and government operatives flagged speech for censorship. The censorship brigade went after not only information that was later revealed to be true, but information the operatives knew was true at the time it was posted.

The Virality Project had targeted “stories of true vaccine side effects” as actionable content, and in 2021, they “worked with government to launch a pan-industry monitoring plan for Covid-related content. At least six major Internet platforms were ‘onboarded’ to the same JIRA ticketing system, daily sending millions of items for review,” Taibbi noted.

The goal of the project was to identify people on social media who said things about Covid that the government didn’t want them to say. When information the government didn’t want published was posted, social media companies were asked to censor or restrict the visibility of that information, Taibbi reported.

Subjects were targeted for censorship if they posted anything that might make someone hesitant to get a Covid injection. That included links to stories about celebrities who died after taking a vaccine or stories about vaccine-related side effects. It also included anyone who suggested natural immunity could be just as effective as the shots.

Also censored were individuals who suggested that those who had gotten the vaccine were still contracting the virus at fairly high rates.

Even the medical establishment has now admitted that natural immunity is significant, the vaccines don’t prevent transmission, and there have been injuries and deaths as the result of the Covid shots.

The Virality Project reviewed and coordinated censorship on YouTube/Google, Twitter, Facebook/Instagram, Medium, Tiktok, and Pintrest — a dragnet that captured a vast amount of online discourse.

“This story is important for two reasons,” Taibbi wrote.

“One, as Orwellian proof-of-concept, the Virality Project was a smash success. Government, academia, and an oligopoly of would-be corporate competitors organized quickly behind a secret, unified effort to control political messaging,” he wrote.

“Two, it accelerated the evolution of digital censorship, moving it from judging truth/untruth to a new, scarier model, openly focused on political narrative at the expense of fact,” he wrote.

For Taibbi, the uncovering of Stanford’s Virality Project “accelerated the evolution of digital censorship, moving it from judging truth/untruth to a new, scarier model, openly focused on political narrative at the expense of fact.”

In fact, many of those accounts and tweets targeted by the Virality Project, and identified to Twitter as misinformation, were factual accounts from individual Americans about their experience with the vaccines.

1.TWITTER FILES #19

The Great Covid-19 Lie Machine

Stanford, the Virality Project, and the Censorship of “True Stories” pic.twitter.com/v41dyC26ZR — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish