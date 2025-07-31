Reforming the Ivy League, Part II: Brown U reaches deal with Trump Administration

by WorldTribune Staff, July 31, 2025 Real World News



Brown University has agreed to comply with the Trump Administration’s conditions in order to have hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funding for research restored.

Brown U President Christina Paxson announced the deal on Wednesday, saying Brown agreed to pay $50 million over 10 years to workforce development groups and would enact a number of policies to prevent discrimination.

As part of the agreement, the university has promised to codify definitions for “male” and “female” and develop policies around athletics and housing to align with federal standards.

“The University will not perform gender reassignment surgery or prescribe puberty blockers or hormones to any minor child for the purpose of aligning the child’s appearance with an identity that differs from his or her sex,” the agreement states.

The Trump administration set several compliance conditions for Brown to receive the federal funding, including:

• Affirmative Action Prohibitions: Brown must prove that it no longer uses race or ethnicity in admissions, scholarships, or any programs that promote unlawful diversity goals.

• Campus Policy Adjustments: Brown agreed to align its athletic and housing classifications with federal Title IX definitions of “male” and “female” and to restrict gender-affirming care for minors through university health services.

• Support for Jewish Students: The university pledged to maintain campus resources and conduct a third-party climate survey focused on antisemitism.

• Ongoing Oversight: Brown will submit anonymized demographic data and compliance reports to federal agencies to ensure continued adherence.

The Ivy League university was one of a number of schools that initially chose to engage with pro-Hamas protesters rather than crack down on violations.

The Trump Administration has targeted universities over free speech concerns, antisemitism, the inclusion of males in female sports, and other issues.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

Congratulations to Brown University on the settlement made with the United States Government. There will be no more Anti-Semitism, or Anti-Christian, or Anti-Anything Else! Woke is officially DEAD at Brown. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

According to the DailyWire, in April, President Donald Trump froze $510 million in taxpayer funding to Brown over concerns of rampant antisemitism on its campus.

The university took a $300 million loan in April after the funding freeze went into effect. In a filing last week, the university revealed it had taken another loan worth $500 million.

“[F]or the last few months, many of these aspects of our mission and our community have been under threat,” the university president wrote.

“Beyond the financial stresses of terminated and unpaid research grants and contracts, we have observed a growing push for government intrusion into the fundamental academic operations of colleges and universities, and with the stated purpose of compelling a commitment to comply with laws focused on prohibitions against antisemitism and discrimination.”

