Recall effort targets Soros-backed Los Angeles district attorney

by WorldTribune Staff, March 2, 2021

Saying that his radical policies have destroyed the criminal justice system in Los Angeles County, victims’ rights advocates have launched an effort to recall George Soros-backed District Attorney George Gascon.

Supporters of the recall campaign held a “victims vigil” outside the Hall of Justice in downtown L.A. on Saturday and planned to gather the minimum of 20 signatures required to file a notice of intent to formally begin the recall process next month, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Gascon, who was elected after receiving millions in campaign cash from Soros, vowed to end cash bail, prohibit the use of the death penalty, end sentence enhancements for crimes committed in aggravating circumstances, and refuse to prosecute the state’s “three strikes” law.

The recall effort can’t begin until March 8 because a public official must be in office 90 days before a recall can be launched. Advocates “will have 160 days to collect the necessary signatures, which is equal to 10 percent of the county’s more than 5.8 million registered voters or upwards of 580,000 signatures,” the Times reported.

“A lot of victims have come forward and said they feel threatened by his policies, so this is a victim- and community-led effort,” said Siannah Collado, a member of the recall campaign who represents crime victims in court.

“A lot of people I’ve met have come forward and said, ‘Had I known this is what he was going to do I wouldn’t have voted for him,” Collado said. “It was a bait and switch. I agree there needs to be some reform, but the pendulum has swung too far left. Now victims are last and criminals come first.”

“Representatives for the Recall George Gascon campaign include victims’ rights advocates, former law enforcement officials and current and former prosecutors, including former L.A. County Dist. Atty. Steve Cooley. Former L.A. Councilman Dennis Zine is listed as the chairman and former county Supervisor Michael Antonovich is an honorary chairman,” the L.A. Times report noted.

Local prosecutors sued Gascon over his policies, and won a judgement suspending many of them, though the case is expected to continue through the court system, Breitbart News reported on Feb. 8.

Breitbart News noted: “Other Soros-backed prosecutors include Kim Foxx in Chicago, notorious for the Jussie Smollett case; Kim Gardner in St. Louis, who launched prosecutions of the McCloskeys after they brought firearms onto their porch to defend their property from a Black Lives Matter mob; and Diana Becton in Northern California, who is prosecuting a couple for a “hate crime” after they painted over a Black Lives Matter mural that had been painted on a local street.”

The effort to recall Gascon comes amid continuing momentum for the movement to recall California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom. Organizers of the Newsom recall campaign say they had gathered 1.825 million signatures as of Thursday. They need 1.5 million by March 17 for the effort to succeed but are accounting for a portion of the signatures to be rejected.

