Reality returns: Trans lawmaker introduced as ‘the Gentleman from Delaware’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 9, 2025 Real World News



Four years of woke fantasy met MAGA reality on Thursday in the House of Representatives.

Democrat freshman Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware, a man who identifies as a woman, was introduced by Republican Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois as “Mr. McBride.”

Miller presided over the morning’s House session, during which members are given the opportunity to make general speeches.

“The chair recognizes the gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride, for five minutes,” Miller said.

McBride went on a tirade over President Donald Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) efforts to cut wasteful government spending and agencies.

“If they can do what they are doing at USAID, they can do it anywhere in the federal government. That means no place, no program is safe from unilateral evisceration. This week, it’s USAID. Tomorrow it may be the Departments of Education and Labor.”

So he did get the memo.

Miller, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, declared in a post on X that she had “refused to deny biological reality” on the chamber floor.

“President Trump restored biological truth in the federal government, and I refuse to perpetuate the lie that gender is open to our interpretation. It is not,” the Republican added.

Asked for his stance on whether McBride is a man or woman, House Speaker Mike Johnson said:

“I just want to make a statement for all of you here and be very clear: I was asked a question this morning at the leadership gaggle, and I rejected the premise because the answer is so obvious. For anybody who doesn’t know my well-established record on this issue, let me be unequivocally clear: A man is a man, and a woman is a woman. And a man cannot become a woman.”

“That said, I also believe that’s what Scripture teaches, what I just said. But I also believe that we treat everybody with dignity, and so we can do and believe all those things at the same time,” he added. “And I wanted to make that clear for everybody because there are lots of questions. But that’s where I stand. I’ve stood there my whole life, and those are facts.”

The American Free Press is Back!