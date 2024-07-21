Ratio record? Mayorkas posts that women in Secret Service ‘deserve our gratitude and respect’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 21, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



After critics slammed the Secret Service for deploying women in Donald Trump’s detail on July 13 who were not capable in stature of physically protecting the former president, Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas defended women in the beleaguered agency.

Mayorkas said in statement posted to X on Saturday that the women in the Secret Service “deserve our gratitude and respect.”

Mayorkas wrote that the “statements questioning the presence of women in law enforcement,” in the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Trump were “baseless and insulting.”

Mayorkas may be going for the ratioed record. He was absolutely slammed for his statement.

Statement regarding recent comments questioning the presence of women in law enforcement: https://t.co/NaTdDM0R85 pic.twitter.com/dkCY7Yoalb — Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) July 20, 2024

