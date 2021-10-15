Ratcliffe: Documents he supplied Durham support additional indictments

by WorldTribune Staff, October 15, 2021

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said he supplied special counsel John Durham with some 1,000 documents which support additional charges in Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia hoax.

Ratcliffe said the recent grand jury indictment of Michael Sussmann, a cyber security attorney who stands accused of lying to the FBI, is likely just the beginning of criminal charges in the investigation.

“Michael Sussmann’s is the first of what I would hope would be a number, based on the fact — I provided not just those declassified documents, but I provided 1,000 intelligence community documents that I think support additional charges that I would expect John Durham to bring,” Ratcliffe said in an interview with “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo.

Ratcliffe said he delivered the documents to Durham about a year ago. At the time, “Ratcliffe also declassified two heavily redacted Russia-related documents, including handwritten notes from former CIA Director John Brennan showing he briefed then-President Barack Obama in 2016 on an unverified Russian intelligence report,” the Washington Examiner reported.

“The report claimed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton planned in July 2016 on tying then-candidate Donald Trump to Russia’s hack of the Democratic National Committee to distract from her improper use of a private email server.”

Sussmann, a former attorney at Perkins Coie, which represented the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2016, has pleaded not guilty to one charge of falsely telling the top FBI lawyer he was not representing any clients when acting on behalf of a technology executive and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign during a September 2016 meeting on possible links between Trump and Russia.

Related: Kash Patel decodes Durham: More indictments are coming, September 26, 2021

Durham has so far obtained one guilty plea — from former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who admitted to altering an email about a Trump campaign aide under government surveillance.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief