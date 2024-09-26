Rasmussen poll in PA: ‘Biggest enemy’ U.S. faces is Democrat Party (25%), China (20%), Russia (11%)

Voters in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania have a good idea of who the “biggest enemy America currently faces” is.

And it isn’t China.

A new Rasmussen Reports survey asked Keystone State voters: “Who is the biggest enemy America currently faces, Iran, China, Russia, the Democrat Party, the Republican Party, or domestic extremists?”

The results:

The Democrat Party — 25%.
China — 20%.
The GOP — 19%.
Domestic extremists — 13%
Russia — 11%.
Iran — 7%.

The Rasmussen survey also found that voters blame Democrat rhetoric for the assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump.

They also overwhelmingly believe Trump will face more assassination attempts.

In a Sept. 25 TV interview, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, a former Democrat governor of Rhode Island, said, “Let’s extinguish him for good.”

