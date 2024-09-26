Rasmussen poll in PA: ‘Biggest enemy’ U.S. faces is Democrat Party (25%), China (20%), Russia (11%)

by WorldTribune Staff, September 26, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Voters in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania have a good idea of who the “biggest enemy America currently faces” is.

And it isn’t China.

A new Rasmussen Reports survey asked Keystone State voters: “Who is the biggest enemy America currently faces, Iran, China, Russia, the Democrat Party, the Republican Party, or domestic extremists?”

The results:

The Democrat Party — 25%.

China — 20%.

The GOP — 19%.

Domestic extremists — 13%

Russia — 11%.

Iran — 7%.

This is the scariest finding in our state polling so far. Things are getting hot in PA: pic.twitter.com/jxfqWqVhFt — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@Mark_R_Mitchell) September 24, 2024

The Rasmussen survey also found that voters blame Democrat rhetoric for the assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump.

They also overwhelmingly believe Trump will face more assassination attempts.

In a Sept. 25 TV interview, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, a former Democrat governor of Rhode Island, said, “Let’s extinguish him for good.”

Ten days ago, a Harris supporter tried to assassinate President Trump. Now, Harris-Biden Commerce Secretary@GinaRaimondo is sending signals that she wants someone to finish the job, saying President Trump should be “extinguished for good.” This is beyond dangerous. It’s… pic.twitter.com/hqgNFAuohQ — Brian Mast (@BrianMastFL) September 25, 2024

