Rapper’s tune ripping cancel culture hits No. 1 on iTunes charts

by WorldTribune Staff, January 31, 2021

A song attacking cancel culture has topped the charts in the United States.

Rapper Tom MacDonald’s “Fake Woke”, which was released on Friday, reached Number One on the all-genre U.S. iTunes song sales chart on Saturday.

“Fake Woke” also boasts more than 1.4 million views on YouTube.

MacDonald’s song “Coronavirus” has over 10 million views on YouTube.

MacDonald, in an Instagram post, thanked those who backed “Fake Woke”:

“You did this. No label. No manager. No distribution. No deal. No publicist. No PR. NOTHING. Just me, my girl & YOU. Some people have fans. Some people have supporters. I have family…and I love you guys so much.”

Here are the lyrics to ‘Fake Woke’:

I think it’s crazy I’m the one who they labeled as controversial

And Cardi B is the role model for twelve year old girls

There’s rappers pushing Xanax at the top of the Billboard

But if I mention race in a song I’m scared I’ll get killed for it

It’s backwards, it’s getting exponentially dumb

It’s more difficult to get a job than purchase a gun

Eminem used to gay bash and murder his mom

And now he doesn’t want fans if they voted for Trump

We’re ashamed to be American, you should probably love it

‘Cause you have the right to say it and not get strung up in public

As children we were taught how to walk and talk

But the system wants adults to sit down and shut up

Cancel culture runs the world now, the planet went crazy

Label everything we say as homophobic or racist

If you’re white then you’re privileged, guilty by association

All our childhood heroes got MeToo’d or they’re rapists

They never freed the slaves

They realized that they don’t need to change

They gave us tiny screens, we think we free ’cause we can’t see the cage

They knew that race war would be the game they’d need to play

For people to pick teams, they use the media to feed the flame

They so fake woke, facts don’t care about feelings

They know they won’t tell me what to believe in

They so fake woke, same old, safe zones

They so fake woke, facts don’t care about your feelings

I think it’s crazy how these people screaming “facts” but they fake woke

Hate their neighbor ’cause he wears a mask or he stays home

Has a daughter but his favorite artist said he slays hoes

Picks her up from school, music slaps on the way home

Censorship’s an issue ’cause they choose what they erase

There’s a difference between hate speech and speech that you hate

I think Black Lives Matter was the stupidest name

When the system’s screwing everyone exactly the same

I just wanna spend Thanksgiving Day with food and my family

Without being accused of celebrating native casualties

We got so divided as black and white and political

Republicans are bigots, libtards if you’re liberal

