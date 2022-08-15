Ranks of FBI whistleblowers swell to 14; Blogger calls for national debate: ‘End the FBI’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 15, 2022

Are there Americans in the U.S. Intelligence Community willing to take a stand against what one columnist called a 6-year insurrection against an elected U.S. president?

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said on Sunday that 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress.

“Fourteen FBI agents have come to our office as whistleblowers, and they are good people,” Jordan, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy on Sunday.

“There are lots of good people in the FBI,” Jordan said. “It’s the top that is the problem. Some of these good agents are coming to us, telling us what is baloney, what’s going on — the political nature now of the Justice Department — God bless them for doing it — talking about the school board issue, about a whole host of issues.”

During a conversation about alleged politicization at the DOJ, along with former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, Jordan made the case that the public has “figured it out” when it comes to what he characterized as the Left generating a lie, the “Big Media” reporting the lie, Big Tech amplifying the lie, and then both piling on Republicans when they catch on and say something. He said there are FBI agents who have realized the same.

Iowan Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley has disclosed that his team has also received whistleblower disclosures, including disclosures related to the federal investigation into Hunter Biden.

Blogger Don Surber noted on Aug. 11 that the FBI “spying on Donald Trump on behalf of Obama” was the “last straw” for him. He had earlier called for the the replacement of the FBI.

In calling for the indictment of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe in 2018, Surber wrote: “The end game should be the repeal and replacement of the FBI with an agency that helps local and state law enforcement officials. The United States was never intended to have a national police force. Yes, federal laws should be enforced. But over the years, the FBI has tried to entrap politicians (Abscam) and otherwise abused its power. The refusal by FBI officials to honor a congressional subpoena shows a contempt not only for Congress, but for the Constitution and the American people. FBI agents put their lives at risk every day to protect and serve America, but the fish rots from the head down, as the saying goes. Throw the fish heads in prison, and re-assign everyone else.”

Many are calling for the elimination of the bureau following the raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence at Mar-a-Lago.

Related: Would rogue DOJ plant evidence? Trump watched raid on CCTV; Clinton insurrection in 6th year, August 14, 2022

“This is the biggest fishing expedition since Moby Dick. I welcome the help to rid us of the bureau,” Surber wrote. “Don’t reassign any of the agents and support staff to anything. Start fresh. … I get that 90% of the FBI staff are good loyal Americans. But the bad apples have so rotted the bunch that we must discard the entire basket.”

Surber continued: “But who said I know everything? I look forward to ideas from others on how to end the FBI because that is what we need to do. And we need to do it in a way that it won’t return.”

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish