Rand Paul schools clueless HHS chief on Covid natural immunity

by WorldTribune Staff, October 1, 2021

In a scathing rebuke of Team Biden’s Covid strategy, Sen. Rand Paul slammed HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra for ignoring “the science” on natural immunity from the coronavirus.

During a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Thursday, the Kentucky Republican cited a widely reported study from Israel among 2.5 million patients that found the vaccinated group was “seven times” more likely to be infected with Covid than the group with immunity from previous infection.

Becerra said he was “not familiar” with that particular study but that he could “get back” to Paul.

“Well, you’d think you might want to be” familiar with the study, Paul responded. “If you’re going to travel the country insulting the millions of Americans, including NBA star Jonathan Isaac, who have had COVID, recovered, look at a study with 2.5 million people and say, ‘Well, you know what? It looks like my immunity is as good as the vaccine or not, and in a free country, maybe I ought to be able to make that decision.’ ”

