Rampaging ‘white boys’ picked the wrong car in Los Angeles residential area

by WorldTribune Staff, June 1, 2020

A rioter accused of smashing windows in Los Angeles made a decision he came to regret.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith beat down a man who allegedly broke the window on his parked vehicle, as shown on video released Sunday by TMZ.

Smith, 34, a free agent who played in the NBA for 15 years and won the 2016 NBA Championship with Cleveland, later posted a video explaining that “one of these mother**ing white boys didn’t know where he was going and broke my f**ing window on my truck.”

“I chased him down and whupped his ass,” said Smith in the video. “He broke my window. This ain’t no hate crime. I ain’t got no problem with nobody who ain’t got a problem with me.”

Plenty of those reacting to the post cheered Smith, with comments such as, “J.R. is my hero!” and “Good. Maybe if more people surprised these vandals with a beating this would stop.”

