Putin’s pre-summit comment recalls Trump claim: ‘War would never have happened …’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 14, 2025 Real World News



As he was set to fly to Alaska to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised the Trump Administration’s “energetic” efforts to stop the Russia-Ukraine war.

“The current American administration … is making, in my opinion, quite energetic and sincere efforts to stop the hostilities, stop the crisis and reach agreements that are of interest to all parties involved in this conflict,” Putin said.

Trump hopes to reach “some stoppage in fighting” between Russia and Ukraine to create space for negotiations on a full end to the war, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

“The longer these wars go on, the harder they are to end,” Rubio said, adding that prolonging fighting impacts which side has “leverage” in negotiations. “That’s the reality of ongoing fighting, which is why a ceasefire is so critical.”

Rubio noted that “to achieve a peace, I think we all recognize there will have to be some conversation about security guarantees, there’ll have to be some conversation about territorial disputes and claims and what they’re fighting over.”

Rubio reiterated the view of Trump that the U.S. will likely know “very early” in the meeting “whether something is possible or not.”

Trump himself has said that he believes he will be able to gauge the potential for progress within minutes of meeting his Russian counterpart.

Putin reportedly said the goal of the summit in Alaska is to “create long-term conditions for peace between our countries, as well as in Europe, and in the world as a whole.”

Putin also hinted that a deal could be struck on nuclear arms control, according to CNN.

The Russian leader’s comments recall a claim Trump has long made, that if he were president at the time, the Russia-Ukraine war “would never have happened.”

Alan J. Kuperman, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin, where he teaches courses on military strategy and conflict management, noted in an op-ed for The Hill in March of this year that, while he rarely agrees with Trump, the president “is right on Ukraine.”

“Joe Biden too contributed crucially to the escalation and perpetuation of fighting,” Kuperman wrote. “In late 2021, when Putin mobilized forces on Ukraine’s border and demanded implementation of the Minsk deals, it seemed obvious that unless Zelensky relented, Russia would invade to at least form a land bridge between Donbas and Crimea.

“Considering that Ukraine already was existentially dependent on U.S. military assistance, if President Biden had insisted that Zelensky comply with Putin’s request, it would have happened. Instead, Biden lamentably left the decision to Zelensky and pledged that if Russia invaded, the U.S. would respond ‘swiftly and decisively,’ which Zelensky read as a green light to defy Putin.

“Had Trump been president, he likely would not have provided such a blank check, so Zelensky would have had little choice but to implement the Minsk deals to avert war. Even if Zelensky had still refused and provoked Russia to invade, Trump would have denied him a veto over peace negotiations, which Biden recklessly gave by declaring, ‘There’s nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.'”

In any new deal is reached, Kuperman noted, “Russia will continue to occupy Crimea and other portions of the southeast, while the rest of Ukraine will not join NATO but will get security guarantees from some western countries. The sad thing is that such a plan could have been achieved at least two years ago if only President Biden had made military aid conditional on Zelensky negotiating a ceasefire.”

