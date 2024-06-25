Protecting Dr. Fauci: U.S. taxpayers foot bill for man seen key to 2020 changes in state election laws

by WorldTribune Staff, June 25, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



He sent U.S. taxpayer money to China where dangerous lab work was almost certainly responsible for the Covid pandemic.

His advocacy as the U.S.’s leading Covid expert led to lockdowns and other mandates that spurred changes to U.S. election laws that saw a wave of mail-in ballots usher Joe Biden into the White House.

Now basking in the benefits after retiring from his $480,654 salaried role as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr. Anthony Fauci is still milking American taxpayers.

“Yes, Fauci, retired from public office though he may be, nonetheless is tapping into taxpayer pockets with a full-fledged federal security detail of officers who take him from one media appearance to the next — from one book tour event to another,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted in a June 25 op-ed.

“And interesting to note,” Chumley added, “It’s at these media and book events that Fauci drills down deeper about the threats he’s received and that his family has received. Talk about the power of the hype. Fauci points to his security detail as necessary to keep away those who would kill him, while meanwhile promoting his book and pulling at the heartstrings of those who might buy.”

Sen. Rand Paul is disgusted by Fauci’s behavior in retirement: “Dr. Fauci can afford his own security detail. Taxpayers paid for his mishandling of COVID-19. They shouldn’t continue to pay.”

Chumley added: “That Fauci is scared about attacks from his detractors is absurd theatrics — unless and until his detractors hail from the Democrat camp, that is. That Fauci gets special taxpayer-funded security for his fabricated fears for his safety, all coincidentally as he’s pitching a book, is yet one more slap to the face of Americans fed up with this little man.”

As Sen. Paul said: “The only other person probably getting his level of security would be the president, vice president, maybe Cabinet members and a few members in leadership in the House and Senate.”

Security for Fauci courtesy of the American taxpayer “is a terrible precedent because it sets the stage for citizens to supply the same for any bureaucrat leaving office who feels a bit unsafe — and if that’s the standard, well then, that means hard-working Americans will soon enough be on the hook to pay for private security details for each and every politician, for all politicians, for each and every and all politicians, ’til death do they part,” Chumley concluded.

In a June 24 analysis for Human Events, Jacqueline Toboroff summed up how Fauci’s Covid policies infected the 2020 election.

“The 2020 presidential election had record turnout and record use of ‘nontraditional’ voting methods … enacted only because of lockdowns, social distancing, and masks,” Toboroff wrote.

Those methods were:

• States changed the date of their elections.

• They changed how elections were conducted.

• Some states focused on all-mail elections.

• Others sent applications to vote-by-mail to registered voters.

• Not showing identification was encouraged.

• An unbelievable amount of requirements were ignored.

Toboroff continued:

In the swing state of Michigan, obituary records prove dead people voted in the 2020 Presidential Election. 17,327 mail-in-ballots were sent out to the dead. The dead who were sent mail-in-ballots were also dead on November 3, 2020, yet, voted in the Michigan General 2020 election. Per the United States Census Bureau, for the first time on record, a majority (69.4 %) of voters cast ballots by ”nontraditional” methods. Keep this in mind because Michigan has 15 Electoral Votes. In Fulton County, Georgia, Ruby Freeman, Shaye Moss, and three others tabulated the exact same stack of absentee ballots three times. How do we know? Ruby uploaded a “secret” live video to Instagram. After the order came down across every swing state to stop counting at 10:30pm on November 3rd, they kept “burning the midnight oil.” MSNBC’s Rachel ‘Madcow’ commented on the situation; “Five people are inside that building? Five actual individuals who are working on the absentees in Fulton County right now. Just five?.. Talk about having the fate of the Nation in your hands?” Keep this in mind because Georgia has 16 Electoral Votes. The Senate Hearing on the Election Audit in Maricopa, County, Arizona, proves that there were illegalities. Katie Hobbs inserted “74, 243 mail-in-ballots where there are no clear records of them being sent.” Arizona uses two methods to track votes: keeping records of when ballots are sent and when they’re received. Additionally, they can be tied to the individual recipient. Keep this in mind because Arizona has 11 Electoral Votes.

When the “counting” was done, Joe Biden allegedly had 306 electoral votes to President Donald Trump’s 232.

“ ‘Nontraditional’ voting methods were miracled up and adopted because of lockdowns, spacing, and masks. Guaranteed was a sham of an election guaranteeing a sham of an outcome which depended on swing states,” Toboroff noted.

