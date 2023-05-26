Problem? China is poisoning America and corrupting its leadership

Special to WorldTribune, May 26, 2023

Commentary by Laurence F Sanford

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is poisoning America with opioid drugs, social media and biological warfare in addition to the ongoing industrial/military espionage and sponsorship of political corruption.

The major stumbling block to the CCP achieving world domination is the United States.

The CCP is following Sun Tzu’s “Art of War” strategy, “To subdue the enemy without fighting is the acme of skill,” by utilizing all levers of state control in “unrestricted warfare.”

What better way to subdue the enemy than by poison?

Opioids from China via Mexico, such as fentanyl, poisoned over 100,000 Americans last year. Hundreds of thousands of Americans have been killed over the years. One would think the US Government would declare a national health emergency on such a killer. One would think the US Government would hold White House gatherings of leaders in sports, business, media, Hollywood, and education to warn Americans, particularly the young, about the dangers of drugs.

The United States has a cultural problem (something the CCP constantly points out) in its propensity to ingest drugs. It should be identified, and education on the dangers should be taught. Where is the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)? The CDC should be at the forefront of teaching and warning about opioids.

TikTok is the digital fentanyl poisoning of America. It is the world’s most popular social media platform, with over 150 million Americans signing in daily. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, headquartered in Beijing, where CCP law allows the government access to all data, and all data flows to Beijing. Never believe or trust a communist when they say no TikTok data goes to the CCP. Lying and deception are part of the Marxist DNA.

But even more insidious than data collection is the power of Tiktok’s algorithms. They lure teens down dangerous rabbit holes of eating disorders, suicide, and political persuasion. China is portrayed favorably, while the United States is portrayed in the worst possible light.

If citizens do not believe in their God, country, or themselves, they will readily submit to negative behavior. G.K. Chesterton “When men choose not to believe in God, they do not thereafter believe in nothing, then they become capable of believing anything.” Like believing in Marxism which has never worked and murdered over 100 million humans in its history thus far.

The Wuhan Virus (Covid-19) is a CCP biological warfare weapon that poisoned America and the world. No shots were fired, yet more than 1.1 million Americans died. Ironically and tragically, the United States partly financed the Wuhan Lab through the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a division of the National Institute of Health (NIH). Led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID granted $3.7 million to EcoHealth, which in turn funded the lab in the amount of $600,000 to conduct “gain of function” research. Even more depressing — NIH, as of today, is funding numerous other Chinese labs with over $5 million. Chinese lab research includes experiments with animals.

The CCP is poisoning Americans through industrial espionage and intellectual property theft. Thousands of Americans have lost jobs, and cities have been hollowed out due to CCP organizations manufacturing products with stolen American technology.

Political corruption of America’s leaders by the CCP is poisoning America. Faith and trust in political, military, administrative, and cultural institutions is plummeting. Civic discourse is strident, and censorship is rampant in education and the media. Freedom of speech is under assault. Military recruitment is plummeting.

The CCP is buying American politicians. The elite Ivy League University of Pennsylvania received millions of dollars from the CCP after establishing the Biden Penn Center in Washington, D.C. Here, the CCP meets and greets the elite to influence policies friendly towards China. President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken were employed here during President Trump’s presidency and Biden stored classified documents after serving as Vice President.

Shortly after becoming president, Biden’s Justice Department ended the Trump era “China Initiative,” a program intended to thwart CCP intelligence activities. The DOJ terminated the program because it fueled “suspicions” of innocent Chinese Americans. The Department acknowledged there was and is a genuine security issue with China. FBI Director Chris Wray said, “No country presents a broader threat … to security than China.”

Summary

To solve a problem, one must identify the problem. Americans must recognize that the CCP is waging unrestricted warfare on the United States. Once this recognition is made, the United States united can:

Declare — The Mexican drug cartels are a national security threat. Implement aggressive actions to stop the illegal flow of drugs and migrants into the U.S.

Reciprocate — The CCP bans American social media companies such as Google and Facebook, then the U.S. should ban Chinese social media companies such as TikTok and WeChat.

No CCP land purchases in America since Americans cannot buy land in China.

Stop financing — No more Wall Street billions funding the CCP industrial/military complex.

Reporting — All universities and educational organizations must report in detail all donations from persons and organizations affiliated with the CCP.

Elect/select virtuous leaders — All laws and regulations are meaningless if the corrupt are in control. Recent examples include the media’s Hunter Biden laptop suppression, the FBI’s 2016 election investigations on Donald Trump versus Hillary Clinton, and the Soros-backed district attorneys subverting justice.

Peace Through Strength!

Laurence Sanford graduated from Boston College and then served in the U.S. Navy Pacific fleet from 1963 to 1966. He then served as an officer in the clandestine service of the Central Intelligence Agency for over 4 years, including a two-year assignment in Hong Kong. Mr. Sanford serves as a Senior Analyst with the American Security Council Foundation and is also President of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers — Florida Satellite Chapter.