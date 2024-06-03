Pro-Hunter hype greets trial on the least serious charge against Biden family

by WorldTribune Staff, June 3, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



It was a never-take-sides-against-the-family atmosphere on Monday as the Biden clan and some of its high-profile hangers-on descended on Wilmington, Delaware as Hunter Biden’s gun trial began.

Purple-clad Jill Biden, showers-with-my-father diary author Ashley Biden, and “sugar brother” Kevin Morris all were on hand to support the first son.

While Joe Biden was not at the courthouse, he was in the vicinity and proclaimed: “Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us. A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean.”

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine told Fox & Friends Monday morning that there was no doubt Biden was “is in town and keeping a very close eye on what Judge Maryellen Noreika is doing in her courtroom,” and “on each one of those jurors that are being chosen today.”

“And Joe Biden has made a real conspicuous display of being alongside his son the last two weeks, it’s been extraordinary,” Devine said. “The number of sightings right down to the bike ride at Rehoboth Beach on Saturday morning.”

The father-son duo have been spotted together on several occasions and were most recently seen cycling together along a trail in Rehoboth Beach on Saturday. Last month, they attended a White House state dinner for Kenya and last week they were seen commemorating the ninth anniversary of Beau Biden’s death at church.

“It’s all sending a signal,” Devine said. “You don’t have to say anything, you just have to say. ‘Mess with my son, you mess with me.’ ”

Hunter Biden is charged with three felony counts related to his allegedly illegal purchase of a revolver from a federally licensed firearms dealer on Oct. 12, 2018.

“Hunter Biden is charged with making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by Federal Firearms Licensed Dealer, and possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance,” the Department of Justice stated when charges were filed in September 2023.

The charges are based on a contention by the prosecution that he knowingly made a false statement when he indicated on a form he was required to fill out that he was not an unlawful user of or addicted to drugs.

He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison if he is convicted on all counts.

