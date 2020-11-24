President Trump: We ‘will never concede to fake ballots & Dominion’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 24, 2020

Amid a blizzard of ecstatic media reports about the alleged President-elect Joe Biden, President Donald Trump made it clear that his election fight is far from over.

“Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!” Trump tweeted on Monday.

The president’s comment came he gave the General Services Administration (GSA) the go-ahead to work with Joe Biden’s transition team,

“We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & ‘Dominion,’ ” the president tweeted on Tuesday, referring to the Dominion Voting Systems elections platform.

The president also cited a Breitbart report which noted that 79 percent of Trump voters believe the election was stolen.

Trump added: “They are 100% correct, but we are fighting hard. Our big lawsuit, which spells out in great detail all of the ballot fraud and more, will soon be filed. RIGGED ELECTION!”

Attorney Sidney Powell said she has extensive evidence showing Dominion and other voting systems were exploited to swing the election, adding that she will soon file a lawsuit of “epic” proportions that will detail the evidence.

In interviews with Newsmax and others, Powell said she would file a lawsuit of “biblical” proportions. She added, “It’s a massive project to pull this fraud claim together with the evidence that I want to put in.”

Breitbart’s John Nolte, in a Nov. 24 op-ed, cited a CNBC poll which showed that just 3 percent of Trump voters believe he should concede.

Actor Randy Quaid responded to Trump’s comment, tweeting: “We’ve lost confidence in the system that elects our leaders. 79 million Americans believe election was rigged, the results fraudulent. We need an in-person-only-paper ballot re-vote, especially in the States where flagrant irregularities have occurred. No accuracy, no democracy!”

Trump responded: “Are you listening Republicans?”

The president added: “Thank you Randy, working hard to clean up the stench of the 2020 election hoax.”

In other developments:

A new study shows that Joe Biden received thousands of illegal votes from non-citizens.

The nonprofit research institute Just Facts, and its president, James D. Agresti, looked at election returns from seven battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Just Facts concluded that thousands of “extra” noncitizen votes went to Biden, enough to flip Arizona (plus 51,081) and Georgia (plus 54,950).

“This is just one kind of fraud,” Agresti told The Washington Times. “It’s a sizable number, which is the point. It also decimates the predominant narrative that there is no evidence of large-scale fraud in U.S. elections.”

Meanwhile, Gateway Pundit cited a citizen journalist’s research which showed how 3rd party candidate votes were being switched to Biden.

“In the middle of the night, 3rd party votes increased by more than 2% of the total votes in Illinois. But later in the night the results evaporate and apparently flow to the Biden campaign. This is one way the votes were passed from President Trump to Biden,” the report notes.

“The more you look into the data from the 2020 election, the more we find questionable acts that seem to always benefit Biden. This indicates massive election fraud.”

