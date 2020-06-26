President Trump: ‘It’s the biggest risk we have, the mail-in ballot’

Editor’s Note

During a town hall on the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” on Thursday, President Trump stated that mail-in ballots are a problem because “they mail them to anybody and they send them out by the millions” while absentee ballots aren’t a problem because “people go through a process for that. … So, now we have a mail-in thing, and you see California, he’s sending out millions and millions of ballots, where are they going? Where aren’t they going? Is the postman going to hand them out?”

