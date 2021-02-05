President Trump exits Screen Actors Guild with gusto, and attitude

by WorldTribune Staff, February 5, 2021

Following the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) threatened to expel President Donald Trump from its ranks.

Trump submitted his letter of resignation from the SAG on Wednesday. He had been a member since 1989. The SAG’s Disciplinary Committee had scheduled a hearing on Trump’s membership this week.

Fox News obtained the letter sent to SAG President Gabrielle Carteris in which Trump blasts the union and the corporate media.

“I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!” Trump wrote to Carteris.

“While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice—to name just a few!” Trump wrote.

Trump said he has “also greatly helped the cable news television business (said to be a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics), and created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among many others.”

“Which brings me to your blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union,” Trump wrote. “Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me — besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas — as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors, who even recorded a video asking, ‘Why isn’t the union fighting for me?’ ”

Trump was referring to a video posted last year by actors like Mark Hammill, Whoopi Goldberg and Morgan Freeman, among others, who slammed the union’s health plan benefit cuts.

In the video, Goldberg asks: “Why isn’t the union fighting for me?”

Meanwhile, the former president slammed SAG for their “policy failures,” and further said their “disciplinary failures are even more egregious.”

“I no longer wish to be associated with your union,” Trump wrote. “As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resigning from SAG-AFTRA.”

He added: “You have done nothing for me.”

