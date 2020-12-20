President Trump: ‘Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 20, 2020

Citing a report by trade adviser Peter Navarro which said it was “statistically impossible” for him to have lost the 2020 election, President Donald Trump is calling on supporters to join in a planned protest in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.

Trump tweeted on Saturday: “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!”

Trump supporters will gather in the nation’s capitol as members of Congress convene in a joint session on Jan. 6 to count electoral votes. “Stop the Steal” organizers have said they’ll hold an event.

In another tweet, Trump said Joe Biden didn’t win the election: “He lost all 6 Swing States, by a lot. They then dumped hundreds of thousands of votes in each one, and got caught. Now Republican politicians have to fight so that their great victory is not stolen. Don’t be weak fools!”

Navarro’s report alleged the election “may well have been stolen” from Trump.

“If these election irregularities are not fully investigated prior to Inauguration Day and thereby effectively allowed to stand, this nation runs the very real risk of never being able to have a fair presidential election again,” Navarro said.

Meanwhile, former NSA official Bill Binney noted that “simple math” shows that Biden received some 15 million more votes than there were registered voters.

Binney tweeted: “With 212 Million registered voters and 66.2% voting, 140.344 M voted. Now if Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden. These numbers don’t add up to what we are being told. Lies and more Lies!”

Binney added a link to the number of registered voters in each state.

One Twitter user responded to Binney: “This is what I posted on 12/4. Different #’s same idea “81 mil for sleepy, 74 mil for

@realDonaldTrump. That’s 155 mil votes in a country of 330 mil people. Do the math! Your telling me 47%, nearly 1/2 population voted? That would mean every registered voter voted?”

Another tweet noted: “When you win a record low 17% of counties, lose Black & Hispanic support, lose 18/19 Bellwether Counties, lose Ohio, Florida, & Iowa — and lose 27/27 House “Toss-Ups” — but you shatter the popular vote record!”

The following photo collage was added to the tweet:

