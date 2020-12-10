President Trump: ‘A coup is taking place in front of our eyes’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 10, 2020

The Trump campaign on Wednesday filed a brief seeking to join the Texas lawsuit aimed at delaying the appointment of presidential electors from Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

On Thursday, Trump tweeted:

“People are upset, and they have a right to be. Georgia not only supported Trump in 2016, but now. This is the only State in the Deep South that went for Biden? Have they lost their minds? This is going to escalate dramatically. This is a very dangerous moment in our history….”

“….The fact that our Country is being stolen. A coup is taking place in front of our eyes, and the public can’t take this anymore.”

The Texas suit in the Supreme Court contends that the states acted unconstitutionally when either their judiciaries or executive branches changed their election laws. The Texas suit, and the 17 states that support it, say that only state legislatures may set laws regarding how states appoint their presidential electors.

“The Bill of Complaint alleges that non-legislative actors in each Defendant State unconstitutionally abolished or diluted statutory safeguards against fraud enacted by their state Legislatures, in violation of the Presidential Electors Clause,” said a brief filed Wednesday by the 17 states in support of the Texas lawsuit.

The states that joined the brief are Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia.

The brief continues: “All the unconstitutional changes to election procedures identified in the Bill of Complaint have two common features: (1) They abrogated statutory safeguards against fraud that responsible observers have long recommended for voting by mail, and (2) they did so in a way that predictably conferred partisan advantage on one candidate in the Presidential election.”

Texas specifically asks the Supreme Court to declare Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia’s elections “in violation of the Electors Clause and the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution;” declare electoral votes from those states invalid; prevent the states’ electors from meeting or being certified; and direct the states to appoint new presidential electors.

In other developments

Georgia

The head of the Voter Integrity Project said Thursday he has delivered evidence of more than 21,000 election anomalies and irregularities to three top Georgia officials.

Matt Braynard, in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, and Attorney General Chris Carr, said he sent via FedEx an envelope with a USB drive “containing evidence of illegal ballots that were cast” in Georgia in the Nov. 3 election. Braynard said he obtained the evidence via the Voter Integrity Project, which, in turn, was “paid for with crowdfunded contributions from many of your residents.”

Braynard said the evidence includes thousands of mail-in ballot irregularities; voters who voted in two different states, including Georgia; and voters who were “registered” to vote with an address listed at a U.S. Post Office facility and “disguised that address as an apartment” or P.O. box.

Last month, Braynard noted: “I can give you the list of the people who voted in this election who filed national change-of-address cards in Georgia, moving themselves to another state. And I can also show you the subsequent state voter registrations of these individuals in other states, who then cast early or absentee ballots back in Georgia. I can show you the names of the people and the records of them having voted in multiple states and the raw data that the states make available.”

In a Twitter post, Braynard said the FBI reached out to him about his group’s findings “that indicates illegal ballots,” adding that he “delivered to the agency all of our data, including names, addresses, phone numbers, etc.”

Arizona

A statistician’s investigation found that the 2020 increase in votes in the state since 1998 is greater than the increase in population in the same time period

In a YouTube interview, Bobby Piton discussed his findings on Arizona vote tallies this year:

“Absolutely breathtaking systemic fraud is what I see when I look at Arizona’s results. The number of ballots cast was 3,420,565 in 2020 versus 1,037,550 in 1998. The Great State of Arizona had 2,383,015 MORE people vote in 2020 vs 1998.

“The number of people in the Great State of Arizona grew by 1,756,241 by my estimate. The bogus estimate is showing that the population of the state grew by 2,216,503. Wow. This is super duper impressive.

“The Great State of Arizona had every single new person added to its population vote – 100% of all new Arizonans that entered the State since 1998 voted (so no one under 18 must have entered) + 166,511 more people voted than the population growth; hence the creation of Phantom Sleeper Voters.”

