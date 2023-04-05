President of El Salvador: No more State Dept. lectures, please, on ‘democracy’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 5, 2023

Foreign heads of state said little publicly in response to the indictment on April 4, 2023 of former President Donald Trump, but El Salvador President Nayib Bukele took note of the obvious.

Bukele tweeted: “Think what you want about former President Trump and the reasons he’s being indicted. But just imagine if this happened in any other country, where a government arrested the main opposition candidate. The United States ability to use ‘democracy’ as foreign policy is gone.”

Trump was arraigned in New York City on Tuesday after being indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Fox News noted that Tuesday’s tweet wasn’t the first time Bukele has weighed in on the crumbling status of America.

Last year, the El Salvadorian president, who’s been waging a crackdown on organized crime in his own country, told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he would no longer feel safe living in most modern American cities as violent crime and misguided policies have turned them unrecognizable.

“The demise of the U.S. has to come from within. No external enemy can cause this much damage,” said Bukele. “When you’re watching internal operations here you can see cities that were pristinely beautiful 30 years ago [and] are a wasteland right now.”

“I mean, I’m from El Salvador, a third-world country in Central America, and I myself see cities here and say I wouldn’t live here. That would be unthinkable three decades ago, that a Salvadoran wouldn’t want to live in a U.S. main city,” Bukele told Carlson, pointing to cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Chicago, and New York, where he said he would fear for his safety.

Trump blasted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the entire prosecution on Tuesday night.

“I never thought anything like this could happen in America. I never thought it could happen,” he said. “The only crime that I have committed is fearlessly defending our nation from those who seek to destroy it.”

“A local failed district attorney charging a former President of the United States for the first time in history on a basis that every single pundit and legal analyst said there is no case — there’s no case,” Trump added. “But it’s far worse than that, because he knew there was no case.”

Think what you want about former President Trump and the reasons he’s being indicted. But just imagine if this happened in any other country, where a government arrested the main opposition candidate. The United States ability to use “democracy” as foreign policy is gone. https://t.co/svdFxtaf4q — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 4, 2023

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish