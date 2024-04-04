Update: ‘Praying Grandma’ convicted on J6 charges

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 5, 2024

Update: A D.C. jury on Thursday convicted Rebecca Lavrenz, a 71-year-old great grandmother from Colorado, on all four misdemeanor charges for entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The jury trial for Lavrenz started Monday in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia. She faces up to a year in prison and fines of more than $200,000 for staying in the Capitol building for all of 10 minutes.

She was convicted of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol.

“I didn’t get into this for myself, I was there to stand up for my country,” she said. “I asked God if I did something wrong, if I needed to repent, and God said, ‘No, you went there to make my presence known and to pray.’

“My biggest prayer is that God gets the final word this week.”

The bed-and-breakfast owner says she doesn’t regret walking into the Capitol during the “stop the steal” rally protesting the 2020 presidential election results.

“I felt I was there on assignment from God,” she told the Denver Gazette on Saturday in a phone interview from her hotel room in Washington, D.C.

“Just standing up for my country makes me a criminal,” Lavrenz said last week in a video she posted on X. “It’s not right. It feels so weird to be here.”

Human Events Editor Jack Posobiec noted in a social media post: “This is who our govt is focused on locking up while violent criminals and illegals go free. It’s not an accident. It’s an agenda.”

Agents from the Joint Terrorism Task Force reviewed surveillance camera footage and confirmed that Lavrenz was in the Capitol for just 10 minutes, according to a court document filed Sept. 19, 2022.

Several tipsters reportedly alerted federal investigators that Lavrenz had been among the J6 crowd.

Video footage shows Lavrenz entering the Capitol at 2:43 p.m. and exiting the building at 2:53 p.m.

When she arrived back home, Lavrenz said she felt good about her participation.

“I did what I was supposed to be doing and was surprised to hear that people were getting arrested,” she said.

In April of 2021 two FBI agents knocked at the door at her rural home in eastern El Paso County and said they were there to investigate her involvement in J6.

Nearly a year and a half later, on Dec. 19, 2022, Lavrenz was arrested and charged with four federal misdemeanors at the U.S. District Court in Denver.

“I sat in a prison for three hours, and they let me out of personal recognizance, took my passport, put me on probation and told me to let the officer know if I was going to travel anywhere,” she said.

BREAKING: The Biden regime and its DOJ have just orchestrated the trial of 70-year-old Rebecca Lavrenz, a 70-year-old grandmother whose crime was PRAYING IN THE U.S. CAPITOL on Jan 6th. She was just found guilty, facing $210,000 in fines, and a year in jail. Only illegitimate… https://t.co/qs334kXHE0 — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) April 4, 2024

Former President Donald Trump responded to the news:

Rebecca Lavrez, also known as the “J6 Praying Grandma,” has been unfairly targeted by Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ, and now faces up to 1 YEAR in prison for peacefully walking around the Capitol, and praying for our Failing Nation on January 6th! Rebecca is a 72-year-old Grandmother and Small Business Owner from Colorado, and now she is one of Joe Biden’s J6 HOSTAGES!!! Crooked Joe Biden spends more time prosecuting Patriots like Rebecca, AND ME, than Violent Criminals, Thugs, Murderers, and ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS who are destroying our Country. THIS IS WHAT WE ARE UP AGAINST. MAGA2024!

