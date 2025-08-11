Power with a capital P: After losing voters to Texas, California launches counter redistricting scheme

by WorldTribune Staff, August 11, 2025 Real World News



Is California’s governor messing with Texas?

While Democrats in Texas continue their attempt to block the Lone Star State’s redistricting plan, California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom said the Golden State will move forward with a ballot measure in November that will redraw the congressional map.

Republicans are hoping to gain five additional congressional seats in Texas through redistricting.

Newsom said redistricting could add five Democrat seats in California.

“We are talking about emergency measures to respond to what’s happening in Texas, and we will nullify what happens in Texas,” Newsom told reporters on Friday.

“We will pick up five seats with the consent of the people, and that’s the difference between the approach we’re taking and the approach they’re taking. We’re doing it [on a] temporary basis,” he added.

Observers aren’t surprised that Newsom is taking shots at Texas as it is the top destination for the thousands of residents moving out of California each year.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who attended the Newsom press conference, backed the governor’s decision and praised Texas Democrat lawmakers who fled the state to avoid voting on the redistricting plan.

“It’s not wrong in what we’re doing. This is self-defense for our democracy,” Pelosi proclaimed. “I thank again our Texans for their leadership, for their courage, and most of all, for their patriotism.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, said the Texas Department of Public Safety, along with the FBI, is tracking down Democrat lawmakers who left the state, and they will be brought to the Texas Capitol.

“Those who received benefits for skipping a vote face removal from office and potential bribery charges. In Texas, there are consequences for your actions,” Abbott stated in a post to X.

Abbott also filed a lawsuit on Aug. 5 seeking the removal of state Rep. Gene Wu, who chairs the Texas House Democratic Caucus, accusing him of leading the lawmakers to break quorum and abandoning office.

Beat The Press