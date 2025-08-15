Power bill crisis erupts in Blue states amid disastrous green policies

by WorldTribune Staff, August 15, 2025 Real World News



One year after residents in Baltimore were stunned by skyrocketing electricity bills, folks in New Jersey are feeling the same shock.

“A power bill crisis is gripping parts of the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and is set to worsen, threatening to financially crush households as long-range forecasts point to a brutally cold winter,” Zero Hedge noted in an Aug. 14 report.

What is driving up electric bills in Maryland and New Jersey?

“A disastrous green energy agenda, pushed by radical leftist lawmakers, is dismantling reliable and cheap fossil fuel power generation in favor of unstable solar and wind,” the report said.

“This has unleashed a power bill armageddon on working-class and middle-class households, as well as mom-and-pop businesses, all while baseload power demand surges in the era of AI data centers.”

New Jersey Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy’s green policies include his decision to shutter the state’s nuclear and coal plants without a one-to-one replacement for lost capacity on the grid. He also made offshore wind farms a priority, further setting the grid back.

Residents were left stunned when New Jersey’s Board of Public Utilities approved a 17 to 20% rate hike for power bills in June.

“$200 more, I know my electrical bill,” one Jersey woman told Fox News, adding, “I was shocked. So to say the least, I’m very disappointed. This is killing us, and every time you turn around it’s something more. You only get little pleasures in life that you enjoy, and my air conditioner is one of them.”

In Baltimore, leftist lawmakers, including Gov. Westley Watende Omari Moore, who is being positioned for the party’s 2028 presidential run, have sparked a very similar power bill crisis.

“Governing is hard. Just ask Governor Wes Moore — plummeting 14 points in a year, scraping a dismal 50% approval in deep-blue Maryland,” Change Annapolis, a bipartisan group of taxpayers, wrote in a post on X.

Change Annapolis continued: “Marylanders are tired of his presidential vanity tour, crushing tax hikes, and an energy crisis of his own making. He’s polling worse than O’Malley and Glendening at this point in their terms.”

Goldman analyst Hongcen Wei wrote an alarming note to clients on Wednesday, warning that a majority of U.S. power grids “have already reached dangerously low spare capacity levels that are at or below the critical reliability threshold. This raises blackout threats and results in power price spikes during high-demand usage hours.”

Zero Hedge concluded: “The power crisis is here, and high energy costs could very well doom Democrats in Mid-Atlantic states. Each month, voters are reminded of the impact of failed green energy policies when they open their soaring utility bills.”

