Poor Hunter flew in private jet to plead poverty at child support hearing

by WorldTribune Staff, May 22, 2023

Earlier this month, Hunter Biden appeared in an Arkansas courtroom for his child-support hearing and petitioned the judge to reduce his monthly payments to the mother of his 4-year-old daughter.

The first son’s plea of poverty came after he had flown to Arkansas in a $6 million private jet owned by his close friend Kevin Morris, the New York Post reported on May 20. The report was based on research by the Marco Polo independent research group, which created and maintains an online database indexing the contents of Hunter’s “laptop from hell.”

Morris, a Hollywood entertainment lawyer, had earlier paid off a $2 million tax debt for Hunter in an effort to stave off a years-long Department of Justice probe of possible tax evasion and other potential crimes.

The 2001 Dassault Falcon 50 — formerly owned by country singer Brad Paisely — is registered to Plato LLC, for which Morris is the principal, California business records show.

The jet took off from Los Angeles on April 30 just after 7 a.m, according to flight records reviewed by The Post. It flew cross-country to Washington, D.C. where it landed at Dulles Airport. Within an hour it was back in the air en route to Arkansas, transponder data show.

The jet landed at Newport Municipal Airport in Jackson County, 34 miles from the Independence County Courthouse in Batesville, where Biden attended the hearing the next morning. After the hearing it was wheels up around 11:30 a.m for the trip back to D.C.

The 7,326-mile round trip likely cost between $55,000 to $117,000 — or the value of up to six months in child-support payments to Hunter Biden’s baby mama, aviation experts told The Post.

Hunter Biden is currently paying Lunden Roberts $20,000 a month and has already paid out $750,000, his attorneys say. In court, he argued that he needs to reduce his payments due to a “substantial material change” in his financial situation.

This report was based on @MarcoPolo501c3’s research, which was provided to @LevineJonathan with the @nypost. We’ve tracked @pkm2679’s plane from awhile now. https://t.co/blwm6VN8jv — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) May 22, 2023

