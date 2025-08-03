Polls show dramatic political shift, especially among young men

by WorldTribune Staff, August 3, 2025 Real World News



Young men are flocking to MAGA in numbers too big to ignore.

A Pew Research Center public opinion poll conducted between Feb. 5 and June 18 of this year shows a 16-point increase in the number of men age 18-29 who identify as Republicans as opposed to the same poll two years ago.

Pew Research is showing some incredible partisan swings from 2023 to 2025. 18-29 Men: 🔴R+44

18-29 Women: 🔴R+14

30-49 Men: 🔴R+15

30-49 Women: 🔵D+3

50-64 Men: 🔴R+3

50-64 Women: 🔴R+1

65+ Men: 🔵D+6

65+ Women: 🔵D+2 pic.twitter.com/YI6T2lpFqx — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) July 30, 2025

Meanwhile, at a recent Texas town hall, a black veteran passionately advocated for 5 new Republican seats:

Beat The Press