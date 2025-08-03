Polls show dramatic political shift, especially among young men

Young men are flocking to MAGA in numbers too big to ignore.

A Pew Research Center public opinion poll conducted between Feb. 5 and June 18 of this year shows a 16-point increase in the number of men age 18-29 who identify as Republicans as opposed to the same poll two years ago.

Meanwhile, at a recent Texas town hall, a black veteran passionately advocated for 5 new Republican seats:

