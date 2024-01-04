Poll: Hispanics swing to Trump; Biden losing support of blacks

by WorldTribune Staff, January 4, 2024

In a first, Donald Trump has a solid lead among Hispanic voters while black voters are rejecting Joe Biden in droves, new 2024 election polling shows.

In the latest USA Today/Suffolk University poll, Trump had 39 percent support of Hispanics, with Biden trailing at 34 percent. Those numbers represent a major sea change from 2020, when Biden won 65 percent of the Hispanic vote compared to Trump’s 32 percent.

The poll found Biden’s support among blacks at 63 percent. The Democrat received 87 percent of the black vote in 2020. The poll puts Trump’s black support holding steady at the same 12 percent he received in 2020 while 20 percent of blacks said they plan to vote for someone other than Biden or Trump.

In the poll, 44 percent of Trump supporters describe themselves as a “10” on a thermometer measuring enthusiasm, the highest possible level. Among Biden supporters, just 18 percent call themselves a “10” on the enthusiasm meter.

“Confounding leftists in and outside of major media who’ve spent years portraying Donald Trump as a racist, Hispanic support for the former president continues to surge — to the point that Trump is now the first choice among the increasingly significant U.S. demographic,” Zero Hedge noted. “Meanwhile, black enthusiasm for Biden has plummeted since 2020, leaving many in the Democrat electoral cornerstone eager to vote for a third-party candidate.”

In more bad news for Democrats, the USA Today/Suffolk poll found Trump winning among voters under age 35, 37 percent to 33 percent. The poll found 21 percent of young voters plan to vote for someone outside the two major parties if Biden and Trump are the nominees.

“While it wasn’t reported as part of this poll, it appears already-weak youth support for Biden has been further sapped by his overwhelming support for Israel’s destruction of Gaza in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas military and terrorist attack on southern Israel,” Zero Hedge noted.

The Biden administration treated Hispanic voters like we were stupid going into 2020. Playing “Despacito.” Referring to us as breakfast tacos. They ran on an open border platform thinking Hispanics would embrace it. It’s backfired. This is hurting innocent people. Trumps going… pic.twitter.com/KX3IadstXw — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) December 26, 2023

RT If We Should Finish The Wall 👇🏽👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/deDaf98rl0 — TrumpLatinos (@TrumpLatinos24) January 2, 2024

Biden’s losing Black & Hispanic voters partly due to immigration. Black ppl in cities like Chicago are upset because Migrants are given more benefits than black ppl. US foreign policy decisions are to blame for this. Thanks @RisingTheHill https://t.co/1Q2uI0nXMP pic.twitter.com/t24nrzeYgW — Sabby Sabs (@SabbySabs2) January 2, 2024

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines