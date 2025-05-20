Polls: Economy ‘strong’ for first time since 2021; Trump approval surges

by WorldTribune Staff, May 20, 2025 Real World News



A Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll released on Monday revealed the first net-positive rating on the strength of the U.S. economy since July 2021.

Asked “how strong do you think the U.S. economy is today?” a majority of registered voters polled saw it as “strong” under President Donald Trump compared to “weak” for almost the entirety of the Biden-Harris regime.

The widest net-negative on the chart was June 2022, the height of the 2022 midterms and the full-go of the Biden “build back better” economic agenda, the HarrisX research firm said.

That June 2022 net-negative even surpassed the net-negative sentiment at the height of the Covid pandemic lockdowns in May 2020, where large portions of the economy were shut down for weeks and months amid “stop the spread” mania.

The strong economic outlook has been reflected in polling, with Trump’s approval rating surging.

Polls released Monday by Morning Consult, Rasmussen Reports, and Harvard CAPS/Harris showed Trump’s approval rating at 48%, 49%, and 47%, respectively. A Daily Mail/J.L. Partners poll released Sunday showed the president’s approval rating at 50%.

“The most important thing this shows is that Trump can bounce back when some of his voters waver,” James Johnson, co-founder of J.L. Partners, told the Daily Mail. “People who were concerned about the sense of direction and strength after tariffs reversals are now back on board as they see the president doing what they feel he does best: making deals.”

Amid Trump’s imposition of tariffs last month, major media outlets insisted that Americans had soured on MAGAnomics.

Politico proclaimed: “Warning signs for Trump as pessimistic outlook on the economy grows among Americans”.

USA Today blared: “Trump loses trust on the economy as 100-day mark nears”.

White House principal deputy secretary and senior adviser Harrison Fields told Newsmax: “Despite the doom and gloom headlines from news organizations, the American people actually feel great about the direction of the country. What’s to hate? We are undoing the widely unpopular agenda of the previous office holder, uprooting waste, fraud, and abuse, and chugging along on the great American Comeback.”

Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard/Harris poll, said in a statement: “The majority of Trump’s policies continue to see strong support, especially on immigration and government efficiency, even though there is concern Trump has exceeded guardrails with executive orders and tariffs. If he is able to successfully lower the price of prescription drugs and hold down the fort on inflation, he will be able to unlock 10% more of voters in his approval rating.”

