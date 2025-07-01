Polls: Democrats still sinking in MAGA quicksand

by WorldTribune Staff, July 1, 2025 Real World News



Amid sinking poll numbers and declining donations to the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Democrats have a massive MAGA obstacle to clear to achieve their goal of taking back control of the House in the 2026 midterms.

The majority of Americans in a new Marist/NPR/PBS News poll said they disapprove of the job Democrats in Congress are doing.

A mere 27% of registered voters in Tuesday’s poll said they approve of how congressional Democrats are performing in office, down from 39% in February 2024.

The poll found that 58% of voters said they disapprove of congressional Democrats’ leadership, while 15% said they were unsure.

Democrat voters were not nearly as enthused as Republicans are for the party led by President Donald Trump.

In the poll, 44% of Democrat voters said they approve of Democrats’ performance in Congress, while 43% said they disapprove.

GOP voters in the poll gave Republicans in Congress a 73% approval rating.

The survey of 1,381 adults was conducted June 23 through 25 by the Marist Poll sponsored in partnership with NPR and PBS News.

The partisan breakdown for the survey among registered voters was 35% Democrat, 34% Republican, and 29% independent.

The DNC has been grappling with infighting and a decline in donations in recent months, The New York Times reported last month.

Sources told the Times that major Democrat donors have been extremely slow to open their wallets this year. Additionally, two anonymous sources told the outlet that senior DNC officials have even floated the idea of potentially borrowing money in the coming months.

“I know there’s a lot of people that are carrying grudges, that are still litigating the campaign that their person didn’t win,” DNC chairman Ken Martin told the Times. “I am not one of those people. There’s no sense of living in the past. I have no enemies other than Donald Trump and the Republican Party.”

The report came shortly after David Hogg, a gun control activist who was elected to serve as one of the DNC’s vice chairs in February, sparked massive backlash in the Democrat Party after he announced in April plans to primary incumbent Democrats. On June 11, the DNC voted to remove Hogg from his vice chair position and require him to run again due to a procedural complaint, Politico reported.

On June 8, leaked audio revealed that Martin expressed concern about Hogg’s ability to lead the party due to the infighting his decisions had ignited, according to Politico.

