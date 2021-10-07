Poll: U.S. adults increasingly accept Marxist views as Christian values decline

by WorldTribune Staff, October 7, 2021

Marxists seek to deconstruct economic freedom, traditional marriage, religion, ownership of property, and republican governance.

A new poll found that an increasing number of Americans support these Marxist views.

The Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University found in a poll of 2,000 U.S. adults that one-third or more endorsed a dozen elements of Marxist theory, including those on racism and God, Sean Salai noted in an Oct. 6 report for The Washington Times.

Related: Is ‘American Marxism’ just a ‘cycle’ of history? No, says Levin: We’re being smashed by an ‘iron fist’, July 22, 2021

Regarding critical race theory, 41 percent agreed with the statement in the poll: “Race is used by white people to advance their economic and political interests at the expense of people of color.”

Mike Gonzalez, a senior fellow at The Heritage Foundation, said the Marxist founders of the Black Lives Matter movement have appropriated this tenet of critical race theory in a bid to overturn society.

“[Alicia] Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi, Black Lives Matter’s three main founders, have always been candid about their Marxism, which is a synonym for communism,” Gonzalez wrote in a Sept. 8 commentary on the Heritage website.

The poll, which was released last week, also shows “that declining beliefs in Christian viewpoints and morality correlate strongly with acceptance of Marxist beliefs, especially among young people,” Salai noted.

Take Back Reality and Redefine Credibility: Revive the American Free Press

The poll found that millennials were most likely to agree that God either does not exist or cannot be known, that there are no moral absolutes beyond what individuals determine for themselves, that having an abortion or sex outside of marriage is ethically permissible, and that suicide and euthanasia are “morally acceptable choices,” regardless of motivation.

On economics, 27 percent of respondents to the Cultural Research Center’s survey agreed that allowing people to own property facilitates economic injustice, and 23 percent agreed with the statement that individual property ownership is bad for society.

Cultural Research Center Executive Director Tracy Munsil said the study’s results have clear implications for debates about congressional Democrats’ social spending agenda.

“This is a significant political shift, never before seen in the American setting. We’ve seen little eruptions of socialism in the 20th century, but I think this is a tipping point,” said Munsil, an Arizona Christian University political science professor.

“The current congressional spending bill represents unprecedented wealth transfer,” Munsil said. “Over time, the detrimental effects will appear in the loss of personal liberty and economic prosperity, which we’ve taken for granted in this country. Because we’re so optimistic about the free market, I don’t think we have any concept yet that Marxism could happen here.”

David Barton, a former high school principal who founded the Texas-based educational nonprofit WallBuilders, said American classrooms haven’t taught a working definition of socialism and Marxism in 30 years.

“This would not have been a conversation 30 years ago. It’s a conversation now because we’ve done such a poor job of teaching about different forms of government and the consequences of what they produce,” Barton said. “We don’t know much about any government, including our own constitutional republic.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief