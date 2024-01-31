Poll: Most Americans are more broke than most realize

by WorldTribune Staff, January 31, 2024

Bidenomics is failing most Americans, a new survey found.

In the latest Issues and Insights/TIPP poll, released on Wednesday, 64 percent said they are “living ‘paycheck to paycheck’ these days” and 24 percent said they have $0 saved.

Even those with good incomes are struggling, the poll said: “More than half of those in the wealthiest income bracket — those earning $75,000 or more a year (53 percent) — and those who are investors (51 percent), another relatively wealthy group, each said they’re also having trouble making ends meet on a monthly basis.”

Americans also don’t have what they need for emergencies, the survey said.

Along with the 24 percent who reported they have nothing in savings, another 20 percent said they had just $1,000 set aside.

“The public’s concern is bipartisan, with 63 percent of Democrats, 67 percent of Republicans, and 62 percent of independents saying they’re just scraping by each payday,” the survey said. “The problem even seems to unite everyone by race, with 62% of white Americans and 69% of black and Hispanic Americans agreeing they’re struggling financially.”

“What does all this mean? Simple. Most Americans are having trouble making ends meet,” the pollsters said.

Joe Biden has consistently bragged about the success of his self-named “Bidenomics,” but several recent polls have shown that Americans aren’t feeling it.

In fact, nearly twice as many likely voters said “Bidenomics” is more likely to help former President Donald Trump than Biden. Rasmussen Reports asked in a survey last week, “Do you approve or disapprove of ‘Bidenomics?’ ” and 51 percent said they disapprove, while 42 percent said they approve.

