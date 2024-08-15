Poll finds decisive national support for banning non-citizen voters

by WorldTribune Staff, August 15, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



American voters overwhelming oppose allowing non-citizens to vote in U.S. elections, a new poll shows.

In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 85% said that only U.S. citizens should vote in U.S. elections.

Some 55% said they believe illegal immigrants are already voting in U.S. elections, including those they are not allowed to.

Illegals are allowed to vote in local elections in some cities, including Washington, D.C. The opposition to illegals voting from poll respondents likely extends to local elections as well.

Rasmussen said in its analysis: “Majorities of every political category — 87% of Republicans, 81% of Democrats and 86% of voters unaffiliated with either major party — say only U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote in U.S. elections.”

Focused: …. Who’s Counting the Votes? …. Recent Hits

The poll also found that 78% of likely voters would like to see their states clean up their voter rolls.

The analysis added that Joe Biden’s “strongest supporters are least likely to think non-citizens are on the voter rolls. Among voters who ‘strongly approve’ of Biden’s job performance as president, only 21% consider it likely that non-citizens are illegally registered to vote in their state. By contrast, among those who ‘strongly disapprove’ of Biden’s performance, 94% believe it’s likely non-citizens are illegally registered to vote in their state.”

The Rasmussen poll is timely, to say the least.

On Tuesday, Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen announced he is instructing all county boards of registrars to purge 3,251 potential non-citizens from the state’s voter rolls.

“I have been clear that I will not tolerate the participation of non-citizens in our elections,” Allen said. “I have even gone so far as to testify before a United States Senate Committee regarding the importance of this issue. We have examined the current voter file in an attempt to identify anyone who appears on that list that has been issued a non-citizen identification number.”

Allen said he has also provided the list of registered voters identified as having been issued a non-citizen identification number to the Office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall for further investigation and possible criminal prosecution.

“This is not a one-time review of our voter file. We will continue to conduct such reviews to do everything possible to make sure that everyone on our file is an eligible voter,” Allen said. “I am hopeful that in the near future the federal government will change course and be helpful to states as we work to protect our elections.”

Help Wanted