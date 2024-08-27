Poll: 70 percent of Democrats have no idea what Harris’s policies are

by WorldTribune Staff, August 27, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



A new poll conducted by the Media Research Center found that 70 percent of Democrat voters have no clue what Kamala Harris’s positions on key issues are.

The survey of “registered Democrats“ as well as Independents said they “either had not heard of Harris’s position or were unsure” on ten different issues.

Seventy-four percent of respondents said they were unaware that Harris supported decriminalizing illegal immigration, and 72 percent did not know that Harris “never visited a conflict zone on the border as Border Czar.”

The poll found that 78% of voters surveyed were unaware that Harris promoted a fund that aided violent Antifa/BLM agitators to be bailed out of jail during the 2020 unrest.

Harris had every opportunity to inform voters of her positions on the top issues when she accepted the Democrat nomination for president at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) last week. Instead, Harris spoke about everything she believes is wrong with America while never explaining why despite having ample opportunity she has done nothing in the last three and a half years to remedy it.

Those surveyed in the poll stated that they get their news primarily from ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and MSNBC.

“This suggests that the knowledge gaps found by our poll reveal a failure of these outlets to report on radical positions once (and perhaps currently) supported by the now-Democratic nominee for president,” the Media Research Center noted.

Harris has yet to do any interviews outlining her stance on key issues. Critics not that Harris has taken to “filming fake staged exchanges” with running mate Tim Walz about “their favorite music and other matters that are completely devoid of substance.”

In the videos, Harris and Walz talk about “getting the job done” and “doing the work” without actually explaining what any of those things entails.

EXCLUSIVE MRC POLL: Most Dem Voters Don’t Know About Harris’s Radicalism | mrcNewsBusters “It’s 2020 all over again. As it stands now, another leftist media coverup will decide the election.”

— L. Brent Bozell III, Media Research Center founder and president A significant new… pic.twitter.com/mIZSsI7A0d — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) August 17, 2024

