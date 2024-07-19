Poll: 1 in 3 Democrats believe Trump assassination attempt may have been staged

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 19, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



According to a new Morning Consult poll, one in three registered Democrats believe it is “credible” that the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13 was staged.

“The findings show that large swaths of the Democratic base have fallen prey to the phenomenon known as ‘BlueAnon,’ a play on the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory that once gripped portions of the Republican base and served as an obsession of the mainstream media throughout the first Trump administration,” the Washington Free Beacon noted.

For the shooting to have been staged, it would have gone like this:

• The Trump campaign went out and found a 20-year-old expert marksman who from 150 yards away could with 100 percent accuracy graze Trump’s ear.

• The marksman would then have to intentionally kill one rally goer and wound others to give the effect of a real assassination attempt.

• The 20-year-old marksman also had to have known that he would then be killed by Secret Service snipers, who would have had to be in on it because they would have had to wait for the marksman to get off several shots before taking him out.

This is what 33 percent of Democrats apparently believe.

One individual pushing the narrative is Carnegie Mellon University associate professor of second language acquisition Uju Anya, who took to social media to suggest the shooting was “staged,” and the shooter was part of a “stupid show.”

Anya added: “People dying doesn’t make the attack any less staged. Someone who thought the attack was real could’ve killed others trying to prevent harm. Also, someone could’ve shot the shooter to hide the plot. Politicians kill all the time and kill many more people to steal power. And people died behind this farce. Actual people’s lives gone for them to stage this stupid show.”

Remember, many of these same individuals believed the Steele dossier and the “pee tape” from the Russia hoax.

So it was no surprise that one of them introduced Russia into the staged assassination narrative.

The Free Beacon noted that Democrat powerbroker Dmitri Mehlhorn, an ally of Joe Biden “who has made at least 10 visits to his White House, wasted no time fanning the flames of conspiracy in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s assassination attempt. Mehlhorn on Saturday evening sent a memo to reporters imploring them to portray the shooting as a false-flag operation straight from Vladimir Putin’s playbook, designed to give Trump a good photo opportunity.”

Melhorn wrote: “This is a classic Russian tactic, such as when Putin killed 300 civilians in 1999 and blamed it on terrorists to ride the backlash to winning power.”

Mehlhorn did not address the numerous photos that captured a bullet whizzing just inches away from Trump’s face and blood running from the clearly visible bullet wound across his right ear as Secret Service agents escorted the former president off the stage. Nor did he mention the death of firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was shot while shielding his family from the assassin’s bullets.

Former CNN “reporter” John Harwood wrote that an AR-15 bullet could not have pierced Trump’s ear without blowing it off.

“On the other hand it’s easy to imagine a shard of shattered glass causing the bleeding Trump suffered,” Harwood said.

Oh, and Harwood then added he is “not familiar with ballistics at all.”

And what would the narrative be without MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

Reid said she believes the Secret Service allowed Trump “to stand up in the middle of that crisis and pose for a photo.”

Which by Reid’s logic means that Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci, who took the iconic photo of Trump raising his fist, had to have known about the staged assassination plot.

Meet Larry Ward, Free Press Foundation

Your Choice