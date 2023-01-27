Police video shows intruder David DePape violently breaking into Pelosi home

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 27, 2023

Video footage of police responding to Paul and Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco mansion was released on Friday.

(In an October substack.com analysis, Michael Shellenberger, detailed who exactly suspect David DePape is. (Read his piece, “Pelosi Attack Suspect Was A Psychotic Homeless Addict Estranged From His Pedophile Lover & Their Children” here.)

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish

  ,

Police video shows intruder David DePape violently breaking into Pelosi home added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login