Police video shows intruder David DePape violently breaking into Pelosi home

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 27, 2023
Video footage of police responding to Paul and Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco mansion was released on Friday.
Pelosi break-in video.
It wasn’t easy to break the glass.pic.twitter.com/kg9bMkCvPd
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 27, 2023
Graphic warning.
The footage of police responding to Paul and Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco mansion has been released. It shows the suspect holding on to Paul, who is holding a drink, before the suspect strikes Paul with a hammer. H/T @greg_price11 pic.twitter.com/Yet7BdbKtb
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 27, 2023
BREAKING: The 911 Call from the night of the attack on Paul Pelosi has been released pic.twitter.com/Abfc9lfmwp
— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 27, 2023
(In an October substack.com analysis, Michael Shellenberger, detailed who exactly suspect David DePape is. (Read his piece, “Pelosi Attack Suspect Was A Psychotic Homeless Addict Estranged From His Pedophile Lover & Their Children” here.)
Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish
You must be logged in to post a comment Login