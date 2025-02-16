Police: Indiana trans student arrested after planning ‘Parkland part two’ school shooting

by WorldTribune Staff, February 16, 2025 Real World News



An 18-year-old trans Indiana high school student has been arrested after planning what police called a “Parkland part two” school shooting.

Trinity Shockley, a biological male who identifies as a female named Jamie, was taken into custody at Mooresville High School after he was accused of conspiring to carry out an attack on the seventh anniversary of the Feb. 14, 2018 Parkland school shooting.

Police were alerted to Shockley’s alleged plans and arrested him 48-hours before the planned attack.

The FBI in Indianapolis received a tip and contacted the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department to assess the credibility of the threat, Fox News reported. The “tip” indicated that Shockley allegedly planned to carry out a school shooting with an AR-15 and that he “had ordered a bullet proof vest.”

The information given to the FBI also indicated Shockley was “infatuated” with Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people in the 2018 Parkland shooting.

According to authorities, the tip included messages allegedly sent by Shockley on the messaging app Discord. One of the targets was reportedly a friend. “I’m shooting him,” Shockley allegedly wrote.

In another message, Shockley purportedly said, “Parkland part two,” adding that the attack had been planned “for a year.”

Additionally, Shockley had recently spoken with a school counselor and expressed an “obsession” with Cruz, even showing a heart-shaped locket necklace containing his photograph.

Lockley wanted to prove he is Cruz’s “number one fan. Trinity has an emotional attachment to Cruz,” a detective stated in a probable cause document.

On Thursday, Shockley was charged “with the highest-level felony count of conspiracy to commit murder, and two low-level felony counts of intimidation with a threat to commit terrorism, according to court documents,” according to FOX News Digital.

