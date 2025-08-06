Poland’s new populist president deals blow to EU globalism

by WorldTribune Staff, August 6, 2025 Real World News



Populist-Nationalist Karol Nawrocki, a 42-year-old historian backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, was sworn in as Poland’s president on Wednesday.

Nawrocki has vowed to align with Trump geopolitically and to take a harder stance against European Union (EU) influence, in a blow to Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Most day-to-day power in Poland rests with the prime minister, chosen by the parliament. The president holds the power to influence foreign policy and veto laws.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “Poland has one of the strictest abortion laws in all of Europe. The globalists tried to pass new pro-abortion legislation. The people of Poland elected a President who will stop them. Every abortion in Poland ends the life of a Polish child.”

In his inaugural address, Nawrocki slammed “electoral propaganda” and “lies” during the campaign that culminated in the June 1 runoff vote, but added: “As a Christian, I forgive with peace of mind and from the bottom of my heart all this contempt, and what happened during the elections.”

Nawrocki, who had no prior political experience, stated he supported a Poland “that is in the European Union … but is and will remain Poland. I will of course support relations within the European Union, but I will never agree to the European Union taking competences away from Poland, especially in matters that are not enshrined in the European treaties.”

Nawrocki said he would “strive to make the Polish army the largest NATO force in the European Union” and said Poles were “responsible for building the strength of NATO’s eastern flank.”

Nawrocki won 50.89% of the vote in the June 1 runoff election, edging out pro-EU candidate Rafal Trzaskowski, who secured 49.11%.

A common refrain from his supporters is that Nawrocki will restore “normality,” as they believe Trump has done. U.S. flags appeared at Nawrocki’s rallies.

