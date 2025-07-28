Planned Parenthood shutters Prevention Park, largest abortion center in western hemisphere

by WorldTribune Staff, July 28, 2025 Real World News



A federal judge on Monday blocked a provision in the “One Big Beautiful Bill” that barred Medicaid reimbursements from going to Planned Parenthood. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston, an Obama appointee, issued a preliminary injunction, saying it was likely unconstitutional to specifically target Planned Parenthood’s health centers for punishment for providing abortions, Reuters reported.

[The provisions contained in the bill prohibit abortion providers from receiving Medicaid funding for up to one year for any other reproductive health services they may provide.

[The Department of Justice argued that “the bill stops federal subsidies for Big Abortion” and urged the judge not to let Planned Parenthood and its members “supplant duly enacted legislation with their own policy preferences.”]

Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast said it would shut down two Houston-area abortion centers by the end of September due largely to the elimination of Medicaid payments to abortion providers that is included in President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

One of the centers closing is the 78,000-square-foot Prevention Park facility, once the largest abortion center in the Western Hemisphere.

Melaney Linton, president of Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast (PPGC), said: “Having to reduce PPGC’s future footprint in Houston is heartbreaking. This is the result of decades of orchestrated efforts—abortion bans, Medicaid exclusions, and funding cuts—by lawmakers determined to restrict reproductive health care.”

Critics accused Planned Parenthood of targeting minority communities and protested the Prevention Park facility for providing late-term abortions before Texas’ 2003 restrictions.

“The Prevention Park facility, which opened in 2010 at a cost of $26 million, became a lightning rod for controversy due to its location in a predominantly Hispanic and African American neighborhood,” The Post Millennial noted in a Monday report.

Shawn Carney, CEO of the pro-life organization 40 Days for Life, told Fox News:

“This is massive news for the pro-life movement and shows the direction that Planned Parenthood is going, which is down. Countless people have gone out, offered alternatives. We’ve had pro-life buses outside to do free ultrasounds.”

Carney argued that the closure illustrates Planned Parenthood’s vulnerability in a post-Roe v. Wade America, where abortion restrictions often lead to clinic shutdowns despite the organization’s claims of prioritizing non-abortion care for low-income women. “When abortions are restricted or alternatives are offered, Planned Parenthood closes, even at its most prosperous locations,” Carney said, pointing to recent closures in New York as further evidence.

