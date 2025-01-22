Picture perfect: The Left went after her family, invaded her home and now … Melania’s back

by WorldTribune Staff, January 22, 2025 Real World News

The general consensus on First Lady Melania Trump’s inaugural ensemble was “elegant and stylish.”

Perhaps even “symbolic”?

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “They crossed Lady Melania. They came for her family. They invaded her home. And now, she’s back.”

On Wednesday, Donald and Melania Trump celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

