Picture perfect: The Left went after her family, invaded her home and now … Melania’s back

The general consensus on First Lady Melania Trump’s inaugural ensemble was “elegant and stylish.”

Perhaps even “symbolic”?

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “They crossed Lady Melania. They came for her family. They invaded her home. And now, she’s back.”

Only a few will understand the truth symbol of Melania’s dress… Do you know what it means? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8lFoEGDVI9 — 𝔽𝕌𝔾𝕌𝕊𝕋ℝ𝔸 (@fugustra1) January 21, 2025

On Wednesday, Donald and Melania Trump celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

HAPPY 20TH ANNIVERSARY TO DONALD AND MELANIA.pic.twitter.com/AleXreB6SQ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 22, 2025

