Phone home? Stevie Nicks ready to leave the planet if Trump wins again

by WorldTribune Staff, October 11, 2020

Celebrities often promise that they intend to leave America if President Donald Trump wins re-election.

Stevie Nicks is taking her vow even further.

The Fleetwood Mac vocalist said she would be inclined to leave Earth if Trump wins on Nov. 3.

“And I’m thinking: Oh, space. Maybe I can talk Elon Musk into giving us a jet and letting me pick 50 people,” Nicks told Variety in an interview to promote her new single

On Friday, Nicks released the music video for her new single “Show Them the Way”. The video repeatedly juxtaposes images of Black Lives Matter activists with the civil rights marches of the 1960s.

“Racism in the last four years is so much worse than it was. I’m 72 years old. I lived through the ‘60s. I’ve seen all this. I fought for Roe vs. Wade; that was my generation’s fight,” Nicks said.

“And I don’t want to live in a country that is so divisive. I go, like, well, if this starts over and there’s another four years of this, then I’m going — but we’re not welcome anywhere,” she said. “So where can I go? And I’m thinking: Oh, space. Maybe I can talk Elon Musk into giving us a jet and letting me pick 50 people, and we’re like the arc, and someone can take us and let us live on another planet until the next four years are over.”

Nicks, who in 2016 predicted a “landslide” victory for Hillary Clinton, said that her new song is meant to be non-partisan.

“I hope people understand that it’s nonpartisan — that it’s not for Republicans, it’s not for Democrats,” she told Variety. “It’s meant to be a moment of peace for everyone, and… you know the silly thing where people say ‘Can’t everybody just get along?’ It’s like, can we just figure a way out of this horrific thing that we have walked into? That’s why I released this now.”

