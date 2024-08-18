Peruvian gang leader, wanted for 23 murders, was released into U.S. by Biden-Harris

by WorldTribune Staff, August 18, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Biden-Harris administration border policies were responsible for the release into the United States of a Peruvian gang kingpin who is wanted in connection to 23 murders, a report said.

Gianfranco Torres-Navarro, head of the Peruvian gang “Los Killers de Ventanilla y Callao,” was arrested in Endicott, New York, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Thursday, Fox News reported.

Authorities say Torres-Navarro entered the U.S. illegally at the Texas-Mexico border on May 16 of this year.

He was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol the same day near Roma, Texas but was released into the U.S. with a notice to appear for immigration proceedings, the report said.

It took nearly two months before the Biden-Harris administration discovered that Torres-Navarro was wanted in Peru for 23 killings. He allegedly fled Peru after the killing of retired police officer Cesar Quegua Herrera at a restaurant in San Miguel in March, Peruvian media reported.

On Wednesday, ICE found and arrested Torres-Navarro and his girlfriend, Mishelle Sol Ivanna Ortiz Ubillus, on Wednesday. ICE said Ortiz Ubillus played a prominent role in “Los Killers” as the lieutenant and cashier for Torres-Navarro.

Support American Journalism

Torres-Navarro is being held at a federal detention facility near Buffalo pending an immigration hearing, ICE said.

Ortiz Ubillus is being held at a processing center in Pennsylvania, according to ICE’s Online Detainee Locator System.

Help Wanted