Perspective: Consequences of an unchecked Islamist worldview

by WorldTribune Staff, January 6, 2025 Real World News



[The following is from a Jan. 2 Facebook post by Blaze TV host Steve Deace.]

Yesterday was another grim reminder that worldview is destiny. Dread it, run from it, ignore it, believe you can defy it — destiny arrives all the same.

Following the Fort Hood shooting in 2009, which was the worst terrorist attack on our soil since 9/11 at the time, one of the leaders of the US Army appeared on CNN hoping the worst mass shooting to ever take place on a military base wouldn’t hinder the armed forces’ Muslim outreach.

Furthermore, Since 9/11 we have imported at least 2.5 million people from Islamist countries. According to our 2023 Census update, this amount of people would be the 37th most-populous state in the US, and our 4th most populous city. Let’s say every single one of them were closely vetted (they weren’t), and that we have a 99% hit rate for vetting (we don’t), that would still be 25,000 potential sleeper cells of terrorists we have willfully imported. That would represent a larger active military than NATO members Finland and Norway currently have.

Thus, on multiple fronts, we have for reasons only Allah knows institutionally chosen to mass import a Koranic worldview into our culture. A worldview whose founder spent the last 20 years of his own life in constant warfare. Whose followers then immediately went to war with and subjugated one another for the millennia and a half since his death, and that’s when they aren’t going to war against Christendom and the West. The very first war this country ever fought was against Islamists.

These are facts of history, they are not in dispute.

Which is why I keep saying it doesn’t matter what your prophetic view of Israel is, we should be allies on the basis of our common enemy alone. The Islamist worldview casts us both as “infidels” and “people of the book” just the same. There hadn’t been a nation of Israel for 500 years when Islam launched its first attack against the Holy Land. Islam waged war on Christendom for more than 1300 years when there was no nation called Israel upon the earth. Lebanon, Egypt, Assyria (Iraq), Asia Minor (Turkey), Antioch (Syria), etc. were some of the first and greatest Christian enclaves.

Where did they all go?

So, no, our relatively recent alignment with this relatively recent iteration of Israel has nothing to do with Islam’s hatred of Christendom. Even during vast swaths of time when some degree of antisemitism was mainstreamed within Christendom, Islam still went to war against us. To ignore this means you are either willfully ignorant, or just an antisemite yourself.

It is no coincidence that as the West has de-Christianized, Islam has surged. For 20 years now Muhammad has been the most popular new baby boy name in London. Many of the venerable cathedrals of Europe are now either vacant or mosques. Nature abhors a vacuum. There is no such thing as secularization. There cannot be, because there is a Heaven and a Hell. Thus, someone will always rule, and something must always be worshipped. With absolutely no exceptions.

All post-modern secularization did was de-stabilize Christianity within the West to set the stage for the new religion to come. The stained-glass window smashers on the God-hating Left aren’t the enlightened intellectuals they believe themselves to be, but really the useful idiots for cosmic forces that have all done this before. In the next life, they will receive their reward in full.

The Biblical worldview is proven to be superior to the Koranic. There is nothing akin to “love your neighbor as yourself” within Islam, which is why a Muslim who truly just wants to live a peaceful life is safer and more prosperous living here — ironically within what Islamists call “the great Satan” — than they would be anywhere within the Muslim world. We built our society on a Biblical worldview that requires “love your neighbor as yourself.” Even those with different beliefs.

Therefore, before we discuss policy remedies here we must understand the contending worldviews at stake. To confront Islamist dominionism with mere pretend secular forces is to actually strengthen it.

For the only antidote for a bad theology is a good one.

