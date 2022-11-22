‘People are never going to forget’: Emerald Robinson details global ‘Big Kill’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 22, 2022

It’s happening on a daily basis. One day, you read that myocarditis has increased by 110 times in Canada among children. The next, another young person is added to the tragic list of “died suddenly.”

“It’s the same story everywhere now. Deaths are way up, and vaccine injuries are way up too. This is now happening on such a scale that it’s impossible to cover it up with the usual media gaslighting tactics,” independent journalist Emerald Robinson noted in a substack.com post.

In the second half of 2022, Big Media has essentially dropped the Covid narrative. Big Tech is scrambling to suppress search results for “died suddenly.”

Why?

It’s “almost as if our corrupt corporate and political elites want you to forget their two-year propaganda campaign to impose universal vaccinations, public masking, and lockdowns,” Robinson wrote. “They’re all scrambling to obscure the next stage of the Covid pandemic.”

The next stage?

“The Big Kill,” as Robinson dubs it.

“How many are suffering from vaccine injuries? How many will die before their time? How many unborn babies were killed? How many people have sterilized themselves — and their own children — by getting jabbed? We simply don’t know — neither the specifics nor the scale — at this point,” Robinson wrote.

It may have, as Robinson stated, reached a scale that is “impossible to cover up,” but that hasn’t stopped the White House from trying and pushing its allies in Big Media and Big Tech to follow suit.

Last week, at the G20 Summit in Indonesia, Joe Biden did not even broach the subject of Covid in his hours-long meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shut down reporters who raised questions about the origins of Covid during a press briefing which featured White House Covid czar Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Daily Caller White House correspondent Diana Glebova attempted to ask a question regarding what Fauci has done to investigate the origins of the virus. But Jean-Pierre shut Glebova down and rebuked her for speaking out of turn.

“We have a process here. I’m not calling out on people who yell. And you’re being you’re being you’re being disrespectful to your colleagues, and you’re being disrespectful to our guest,” Jean-Pierre said. “I will not call on you if you yell, and also you’re taking time off the clock because Dr. Fauci has to leave in a couple of minutes.”

Today Africa News journalist Simon Ateba then spoke up and said Glebova’s question was valid and should be asked.

“You need to call people across the room! She has a valid question, she’s asked about the origin of Covid,” Ateba said.

“It is not your turn!” Jean-Pierre shot back. “I hear your question, but we’re not doing this the way you want it. This is disrespectful …. Simon, I’m done. Simon, I’m done. I’m done with you right now. You’re taking time away from your colleagues.”

As Robinson noted: “Most of the heavy-lifting and data-gathering are being done by a handful of journalists on Substack — not by government agencies or world health organizations They are just beginning to unpack the data — and already it’s very bad.”

Meanwhile, “you watch yet another media personality collapse on live TV — and you think to yourself: is this the fifth or sixth time I’ve seen this in the last few months?”

I hope she’s ok. Another climate change victim collapses on camera. pic.twitter.com/zEpNZxM2of — New World Odor™ (@hugh_mankind) November 20, 2022

Robinson added: “The medical profession in America has totally destroyed its credibility by pimping for Big Pharma. People are never going to forget the treason of their physicians. Never. They know those bastards tried to kill them. The bill for that betrayal hasn’t come due — but it will very soon. Nobody signed up to live in a banana republic where Nicki Minaj was a better source of health advice than the CDC — but here we are.

“More than 5 billion people have been injected with at least one dose of a Covid vaccine — so if we extrapolate a 6% heart injury/hospitalization rate from Steve Kirsch’s famous survey, that works out to 300 million people. 300 million people with heart injuries.”

If Dr. Robert Malone “is correct that a majority of vaccinated people have undiagnosed myocarditis, that would mean 3 billion people are at serious risk of sudden cardiac death,” Robinson wrote.

“The Big Kill.”

