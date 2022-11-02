Pennsylvania Supreme Court orders election officials not to count undated ballots

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 2, 2022

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered state election officials not to count mail-in and absentee ballots which arrive in envelopes that are undated or incorrectly dated.

The ruling reportedly could affect thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel called the ruling “a massive victory for Pennsylvania voters and the rule of law.”

“Following an RNC, NRCC, and PAGOP lawsuit, Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court has made clear that incorrectly dated and undated mail ballots can not be counted. Republicans went to court, and now Democrats and all counties have to follow the law,” she said.

The court directed state elections officials to “refrain from counting” and also to “segregate and preserve” the undated or incorrectly dated ballots.

Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State Leigh Chapman, an appointee of Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf and a respondent in the case, argued that voters could be too easily disenfranchised for writing incorrect dates or no dates at all on the ballots.

Republicans accused Chapman of not following a U.S. Supreme Court decision and the Pennsylvania General Assembly by ordering county election boards to tally undated mail-in ballots.

Several responses to McDaniel’s tweet hailing the ruling were from posters complaining about the ruling. After Tuesday’s ruling, wouldn’t those who complained now be considered “election deniers”?

