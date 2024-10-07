Pennsylvania shut down voter registration same day Trump returned to Butler for rally

by WorldTribune Staff, October 7, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The Pennsylvania Voter Registration website issued the following statement on Oct. 1: “This website will undergo scheduled system maintenance and be unavailable Saturday, October 5 from 6 p.m. until 12 a.m. We thank you for your understanding.”

Trump was scheduled to take the stage in Butler at 5 p.m. Saturday, meaning the site would have gone dark as he and special guest Elon Musk were rallying the base and encouraging residents to register to vote. Musk repeatedly encouraged Trump supporters to get everyone in their social circles and beyond to register and vote.

“The PA State Department voter registration website will be unavailable on Saturday, October 5th, the day that President Trump will be triumphantly returning to the site of the assassination attempt in Butler County, PA. W/ all eyes on PA, the site will be down. Coincidence?” GOP activist Scott Pressler posted to Instagram on Thursday.

Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump slammed the move as election “interference.”

“Wow, they aren’t even trying to hide their blatant interference – appreciate you flagging, @scottpresler – @gop legal is on it and formally requesting the ‘system maintenance’ is moved to a different time,” Lara Trump posted to Facebook on Thursday.

Following the outcry, the website moved the maintenance to 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Pressler joined Human Events editor Jack Posobiec about the matter, taking a victory lap that the time was changed to later in the night, following the rally, but added he’s still not “100 percent happy” with the timing of the schedule maintenance. Pressler noted that website updates are typically scheduled for the dead of night, when users are less likely to use the platform.

“It was clear that the Pennsylvania Department of State was engaging in election interference, trying to stop all of this national attention from translating into new voter registrations,” Pressler said.

Lara Trump also celebrated how the scheduled maintenance moved to later in the night: “And just like that, we got PA to move it. Great example of what happens when citizens demand fairness.”

.@ScottPresler to @JackPosobiec: “We discovered by going to the voter registration website for Pennsylvania that they were scheduling maintenance during the exact time that President Trump is doing his historic rally” pic.twitter.com/vhuWHROZ3j — Human Events (@HumanEvents) October 3, 2024

