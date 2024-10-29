Pennsylvania: Questionable registration dumps; RNC files emergency stay over mail-in ballots

by WorldTribune Staff, October 29, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



While early voting in all swing states continues to trend positively for the Trump campaign, the election integrity spotlight is on Pennsylvania after reports of questionable registration dumps and the prospect of voters being allowed provisional ballots after improperly casting mail-in votes.

GOP candidate Donald Trump posted to Truth Social: “Law Enforcement is all over the GREAT Commonwealth of Pennsylvania looking at, and for, VOTER FRAUD!”

Trump supporter Scott Presler, who has been on the ground tracking 2024 election developments in Pennsylvania, noted in a post to X:

“At the most recent Luzerne County Board of Elections meeting, Manager Romilda Crocamo revealed that ‘Beth McBride dropped off and dumped a numerous amount of applications. Most of them were dated in June. They were delivered to the Bureau of Election on the last day of registration.’ ”

Presler noted that McBride “was the acting Director of Elections when Luzerne County ran out of paper on Election Day in 2022.”

Presler also pointed to Lancaster County, which uncovered a voter registration fraud operation:

“2,500 applications (the majority of which are fraudulent) were turned in on or near the deadline — just like Luzerne — & are linked to an organization that began efforts in June. I am calling for an immediate investigation into the ‘numerous amount of applications’ turned in to the Luzerne Bureau of Elections on Monday, October 21st.

“Contact Luzerne District Attorney Samuel M. Sanguedolce & demand that he investigate. The details mimic a current investigation in Lancaster County. After contacting the DA, contact your elected officials in the Pennsylvania State House & State Senate and demand they bring attention to this. How many other counties received a massive amount of voter registration applications on the deadline that are dated back to June?

“If we do not address these inconsistencies, Pennsylvania voters cannot have confidence in fair & free elections.”

The Lancaster County Board of Elections and the District Attorney’s Office revealed that 2,500 suspicious applications were submitted in two large batches just before the voter registration deadline.

🚨BREAKING! Thousands of potentially fraudulent voter registration applications uncovered in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania! pic.twitter.com/BMG3sMjcu2 — True the Vote (@TrueTheVote) October 25, 2024

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee (RNC) has filed an emergency stay application with the U.S. Supreme Court after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court voted to allow provisional ballots for those who had improperly cast mail-in ballots in the state.

Last week, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that voters in the state who had improperly cast their mail ballots, such as not using a secure envelope, would be permitted to cast a provisional ballot on Election Day.

State law does not allow for such provisional ballots.

“When the legislature says that certain ballots can never be counted, a state court cannot blue-pencil that clear command into always. And here, the General Assembly could not have been clearer,” the RNC’s attorneys wrote in the stay application.

RNC Chair Michael Whatley said in a statement: “Pennsylvania law has critically important safeguards to ensure every legal vote is counted properly. We have filed an emergency application in the Supreme Court to preserve those safeguards. Pennsylvanians’ mail ballots must be protected for our country’s most important election.”

Justice Samuel Alito, who handles emergency appeals arising from Pennsylvania, ordered the parties to respond to the RNC’s application by Wednesday.

What are you doing about this @GovernorShapiro? This is Bucks County Emergency Services shutting down the line in Doylestown right now at ~2:30 PM. This is suppressive and intimidating. https://t.co/EUKsZYh5Me pic.twitter.com/m9noqX7MQD — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) October 29, 2024

