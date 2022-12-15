Peer-reviewed study in Germany: People died after hearts damaged by mRNA vax

by WorldTribune Staff, December 15, 2022

In a peer-reviewed study, medical pathologists from Heidelberg University Hospital in Germany published direct evidence showing that individuals died from heart damage after receiving the mRNA Covid vaccine.

The mRNA-vaccinated individuals in the study suffered from heart damage as their hearts were attacked by their own immune cells, the six scientists who conducted the study wrote in a paper published on Nov. 27 titled “Autopsy-based histopathological characterization of myocarditis after anti-SARS-CoV-2-vaccination”.

The autoimmune attack on the individuals’ own heart cells leads to their damaged hearts beating so many times per second that, once the tachycardia unexpectedly started, they died within minutes, the scientists said.

The research team autopsied 25 individuals of different ages who were found dead at home within 28 days of vaccination. The team examined the heart tissue under the microscope to find out why these people died of cardiac rhythmic disruption when they had no apparent underlying heart disease, according to the paper published in the journal Clinical Research in Cardiology, the official journal of the German Cardiac Society.

In researchers write: “Our findings establish the histological phenotype of lethal vaccination-associated myocarditis.”

Histological phenotype means direct observation of microscopic tissue.

In a video analyzing the results, nurse educator Dr. John Campbell, who is based in the United Kingdom, told his audience: “This is peer-reviewed. This is proper science, and a definitive pathological diagnosis by a group of leading German pathologists.” Campbell’s video has been viewed 978,000 times. He has 2.58 million subscribers on his channel.

In a Dec. 12 analysis of the study, The Epoch Times noted: “The peer-reviewed study from German researchers included microscope images showing the damage to the victims’ heart cells, the presence of lymphocytes (another kind of smaller immune cell) in the heart muscle, and invasive macrophages in the heart muscle. Both macrophages and lymphocytes called T-helper cells were found in the heart tissue. The immune cells were concentrated in spots, each of which is called a focus. Spots of damaged heart tissue like this can generate offbeat signals that disrupt the heart’s smooth rhythm.”

Macrophages are large cells that are part of our immune system. When the immune system is functioning properly, our bodies use macrophages to attack infectious agents and other foreign matter. Macrophages are a key part of the innate immune system, helping with normal tissue development as well as with repairing damaged tissue, according to researchers from Northwestern University.

But in the case of the people who died suddenly within a month of receiving the mRNA Covid vaccination, the German study found the body’s own macrophages permeated their heart muscle, chewing up the muscle and causing spots that disrupted the heart rhythm. This macrophage invasion appeared to have literally short-circuited the heart’s conduction of the electrical impulses, causing the heart to beat irregularly.

The WHO and the CDC recognize myocarditis post-mRNA vaccination as a “recognized but rare complication.” Most doctors also dismiss myocarditis cases as “mild.”

But the deceased subjects of the German study, as Campbell points out, also had supposedly “mild” myocarditis. The myocarditis appeared only in microscopic spots here and there. However, the electrical disruption of these spots caused rapid and dramatic deaths. In other words, there is no mild myocarditis, as one parent of an mRNA-vaccine-injured teen named Aiden Ekanayake said.

Campbell recommended that clinicians have a “high index of suspicion” that mRNA-vaccinated people might be subject to this autoimmune myocarditis so that they can diagnose and treat it while the people are still alive.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish